'Judas and the Black Messiah's' Dominque Fishback joins Amazon's 'Modern Love' star-packed cast for Season 2

Amazon’s Modern Love has a star-studded cast for its upcoming season 2. The anthology series has added a host of stars, including Game of Thrones star Kit Harrington and Judas and the Black Messiah star Dominique Fishback. Modern Love is based on the New York Times column of the same name, season two filmed in New York City, Albany, Troy and Schenectady, New York, and Dublin. It’s set to air later this year on Amazon's Prime Video.

The rest of the season 2 cast includes Gbenga Akinnagbe, Susan Blackwell, Lucy Boynton, Tom Burke, Zoe Chao, Maria Dizzia, Minnie Driver, Grace Edwards, Kathryn Gallagher, Garrett Hedlund, Telci Huynh, Nikki M. James, Aparna Nancherla, Larry Owens, Zane Pais, Anna Paquin, Isaac Powell, Ben Rappaport, Milan Ray, Jack Reynor, Miranda Richardson, Marquis Rodriguez, James Scully, Zuzanna Szadkowski, Lulu Wilson, Don Wycherley, and Jeena Yi.

One of the major complaints regarding the first season of Modern Love involved the lack of stories featuring non-white passing women of color. There were two Black women throughout the entire series with speaking lines. One a coworker to Lexi, the lead character in Take Me as I Am, Whoever I Am, and the other a roommate to Maddy in So He Looked Like Dad. It Was Just Dinner, Right? Hopefully, season 2 will have at least one story centering on a Black woman, especially with an addition like rising star Dominque Fishback.

Modern Love season 2 directors include Carney, John Crowley (Brooklyn), Marta Cunningham (Insecure), Jesse Peretz (Girls), and the duo of Celine Held and Logan George. Andrew Rannells (Black Monday) will direct an episode based on a Modern Love essay he wrote for the Times.

The New York Times, Storied Media Group, and Amazon Studios produce Modern Love. Carney executive produces with Todd Hoffman, Trish Hofmann, Anthony Bregman, and the Times' Caitlin Roper and Choire Sicha. Sean Fogel serves as producer; Daniel Jones, an editor of the Modern Love column, is co-producer.