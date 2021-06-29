Kate Beckinsale is electric in trailer for ‘Jolt’

Between Underworld and the new trailer for Jolt, it’s just not smart to pick a fight with Kate Beckinsale. The actress is returning to the action genre with Jolt, an Amazon Prime Original movie, that is set for release on July 23.

Jolt centers on a bouncer (Beckinsale) who has a tendency to lash out violently. To help control these dangerous outbursts, she wears an electrode-lined vest that she controls to shock herself if she starts to feel like she’s about to hurt someone. However, after her boyfriend is murdered and she is ID’d as the prime suspect, she goes on a rampage to find the true killers and get revenge.

Starring alongside Beckinsale in Jolt is an impressive cast that includes Stanley Tucci, Bobby Cannavale, Susan Sarandon, David Bradley, Laverne Cox and Jai Courtney. Tanya Wexler, who most recently directed the indie film Buffaloed, took helm of the script written by Scott Wascha.

Beckinsale looks like she is having a blast in the trailer, which teases a number of impressive looking action sequences and quips to meet the action film quota. Take a look for yourself below.

Amazon Prime is going all in on the blockbuster summer. Jolt is just the streaming platform’s next action extravaganza, as it has already released the Tom Clancy-based, Michael B. Jordan-led film spy film Without Remorse and has Chris Pratt’s The Tomorrow War set to debut on July 2.

Amazon has continued to invest more in its original content , both movies and TV shows. It’s roster already includes hit shows like The Boys, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Good Omens, Jack Ryan, Flack, The Underground Railroad and more, while its recent slate original movies have had success with awards (One Night in Miami) and popular opinion (Coming 2 America).

All Amazon Originals and access to the full Amazon Prime Video catalog are included with an Amazon Prime subscription, which costs $12.99 per month or $119 for a full year.