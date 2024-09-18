Kelly Brook blasts all her sacrifices have been for nothing ahead of tonight's Celebrity Race Across the World final

Kelly Brook has revealed she's gutted her and husband Jeremy aren't hours in the lead ahead of tonight's final of Celebrity Race Across the World 2024 and feels all her sacrifices have been in vain.

The four teams — Kelly and Jeremy, TV presenter Jeff Brazier and his youngest son Freddy; BBC Radio 2 DJ and Eurovision host Scott Mills and husband Sam; and Ted Lasso star Kola Bokinni and cousin Mary Ellen — are split by just 39 minutes going into the final leg.

Celebrity Race Across 2024 leaderboard ahead of the final leg (Image credit: BBC)

Throughout the hugely popular BBC series, it's been clear she has wanted to see more of South America while Jeremy has been keen to win.

And Kelly feels like all their sacrifices have been for nothing. The Heart Radio DJ says: "I think we are quite disappointed in ourselves. We feel that we are good racers, we've made some good decisions and we've also budgeted well. So, to be neck and neck with everybody feels a little bit like all of that has been for nothing, because we had hoped that we would advance a lot further than everyone.

"We have sacrificed a lot. We've sacrificed things we've wanted to see and Jeremy has sacrificed meals. Having made all those sacrifices and still having another week to go, it's quite disheartening."

Jeremy thinks they can still win (Image credit: BBC)

Jeremy, though is more upbeat, saying: "It's been weird, because in some legs, Jeff and Freddy have been in front of us for 24 hours or another group has been six, seven or even eight hours behind us but we are now all so close together. You realize that anybody can win. I am still confident, and I know I can finish it but it’s going to be quite challenging to finish this in three or four days."

But the BBC has teased that Kelly and Jeremy's bus breaks down which puts them hours behind everyone else. Can Kelly and Jeremy win despite the odds?

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Celebrity Race Across the World 2024 concludes on BBC One at 9 pm on Wednesday 18 September. Every episode shown is available via BBC iPlayer.