'Killing Eve' star Sandra Oh leads creepy new horror film 'Umma'

Sandra Oh is set to star in a new horror movie.

Killing Eve star Sandra Oh stars in new horror film Umma, which is produced by The Evil Dead's Sam Raimi. In the film, she plays single mother Amanda, who lives a quiet and private life with her daughter (Fivel Stewart).

The film's title is the Korean word for "Mother", and Amanda soon finds her life turned upside down after receiving news of her mother's death. We soon learn that Amanda and her mother were estranged, something she finds herself judged for.

Soon enough, the duo is haunted by the spirit of Amanda's late mother as she disrupts the status quo of the quiet American farm, with the film exploring complicated themes around motherhood and family relationships.

Amanda soon becomes concerned that she will turn into her own mother, causing an unpleasant cycle to repeat itself, which makes her spiral even more while desperately trying to find a final resting place for her mother's remains.

There is nothing scarier than becoming your mother.

The film is the fictional directorial debut for Iris K. Shim, who has previously worked on documentaries and short films and allows her to explore themes she says she has never really seen on-screen before.

Speaking to CinemaBlend, Umma director Iris K. Shim said: "There's obviously a lot of movies about mothers and motherhood, [but] for me, I just never got the experience of watching a movie that explored that theme in the way that I have always experienced it and viewed it.

"That specificity of seeing a character on screen, saying the same words that I use when I talk to my mom, That's the part that I really wanted to try to keep."

Sandra as Eve Polastri in 'Killing Eve' season four, alongside Jodie Comer as Villanelle. (Image credit: BBC)

This is the first horror film for lead actress Sandra Oh, best known for her role as MI6 agent Eve Polastri in BBC hit Killing Eve where she stars opposite Jodie Comer's Villanelle.

She has also starred in Grey's Anatomy, Catfight and has recently voiced Ming in the upcoming Disney Plus film Turning Red.

Umma arrives in cinemas globally from March 18.