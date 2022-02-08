Kirsten Dunst breaks surprise Oscar news to 'shell-shocked' fiancé
Kirsten Dunst and her fiancé have both received Oscar nominations for 'The Power of the Dog'.
Kirsten Dunst is among those on this year's Oscars nominees list, receiving a Best Supporting Actress nomination for her role in Jane Campion's The Power of the Dog.
In the critically acclaimed film, Kirsten plays the role of Rose Gordon and stars alongside her real-life fiancé Jesse Plemons, who got a Best Supporting Actor nod.
And, speaking to Variety, the 39-year-old star described the moment she broke the big news to Jesse that he was up for an Oscar as well as her.
"So Eric Kranzler, my manager, calls me. And I’m watching the feed on my phone because my kids are watching cartoons and Jesse's at work. He had to go to work super early today. And [Eric] called me and he said that I was nominated, so I’m crying with my kids and then they’re like, 'Why the hell is mom crying?' And then he calls me back, Eric, and meanwhile I’m like in the throes, talking to my mom or whatever."
She added: "And then he calls me, he was like, 'Jesse just …' And I started screaming and I hung up the phone. And then Megan, one of my publicists, called me because she’s trying to tell me and I just screamed at her. And then I called Jesse, and I was the first person to tell him and he was a little shell shocked. I mean, it’s just so crazy to be a couple and have our first nominations together. It’s like a storybook. You know what I mean? It’s so weird. It’s amazing."
The Power of the Dog leads with 12 nominations this year, with Benedict Cumberbatch nominated for Best Actor and Kodi Smit-McPhee in for Best Supporting Actor alongside Jesse Plemons.
Meanwhile, director Jane Campion is up for Best Director and the film is also in the highly coveted Best Picture category too. On top of this, the film is part of the BAFTA nominees too so it's one to watch this festival season!
The Power of the Dog, starring Kirsten Dunst and Benedict Cumberbatch, is available to stream on Netflix.
