Kobe: The Making of a Legend celebrates the NBA icon tonight on CNN

Some folks' global impact is so significant, so singular, that they only need to be known by one name. Case in point: Kobe. Five-time NBA champion, two-time Olympic gold medalist, Oscar winner and lifetime Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard, Kobe Bryant is widely regarded as one of the sport's greatest and most influential players not just in basketball, but all of sports. And a new CNN docuseries premiering tonight is exploring the man behind all of that legend.

With the first installment debuting on CNN on Saturday, January 25 at 9pm Eastern Time, Kobe: The Making of a Legend is a three-part documentary that "chronicles the private story of the unseen forces" that propelled Bryant's ascension to athletic and cultural greatness, "and the personal transformations he confronted along the way," per the network. The second episode will follow on Saturday, February 1 at 9pm ET, with the third and final installment airing on CNN on Saturday, February 8 at the same time.

Kobe: The Making of a Legend traces Bryant's upbringing in Italy — his father Joe Bryant, a fellow professional basketball player, moved the family to Rieti to continue playing the sport professionally after retiring from the NBA — to his global superstardom as the "Black Mamba," to the harrowing 2020 helicopter crash that tragically claimed not only his own life at age 41, but that of his thirteen-year-old daughter Gianna. The docuseries features personal interviews with Kobe's former coaches, teammates and family friends, including notable basketball names including NBA All-Star Jalen Brunson, NBA Hall of Famer Tracy McGrady and WNBA Hall of Famer Sheryl Swoopes.

“Five years after his passing, we are honored to share the story of Kobe Bryant—arguably one of the greatest and most competitive professional athletes of all time,” said Eric Johnson, Executive Producer for CNN Original Series. “While his legendary career on the court is widely celebrated, this series explores some of the lesser-known dimensions of his life. We’re proud to present a deeper, more nuanced portrait of Kobe and the complicated journey that shaped his legacy.”

To tune into the premiere of Kobe: The Making of a Legend tonight at 9pm, all well as the following two installments, you're going to need access to CNN. The cable news network is available on most traditional cable TV providers, as well as live TV streaming services like Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV. The docuseries will also be available to pay-TV subscribers on CNN.com and CNN connected TV and mobile apps.

How Kobe Bryant's legacy lives on through storytelling - YouTube Watch On