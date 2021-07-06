LATEST TV SCHEDULES — here is what is on TV on Tuesday 6 and Wednesday 7 July

TV schedules have been confirmed by both ITV and BBC, so we now know what is airing in the evenings of Tuesday 6 July and Wednesday 7 July.

The last few weeks have seen some last-minute schedule changes due to Euro 2020 fixtures, and tonight and tomorrow evening's TV is no different.

Football fans will know that the Euro 2020 semi-finals are due to take place this week, with Spain playing Italy tonight on BBC1, while England takes on Denmark tomorrow night on ITV.

Below are all the details of what will be airing on both channels and when you can catch your favourite TV shows over the next few evenings...

Tuesday 6 July 2021

BBC1

6.00pm News and Weather

6.30 Local News and Weather

7.00 MOTD: Euro 2020 - Spain v Italy

10.10 News at Ten

10.35 Local News and Weather

10.45 Crouchy’s Year Late Euros: Live

11.30 Football: Euro 2020 Highlights

12.05am Bates Motel

1.35 MOTD: UEFA Euro 2020 Replay

ITV

6.00pm Local News London

6.30 Evening News and Weather

7.00 Emmerdale

8.00 Coronation Street

9.00 Doc Martin

10.00 News at Ten

10.30 Local News and Weather

10.45 Football: Euro 2020 Highlights

11.45 Harry & William: What Went Wrong?

12.35am Tour de France Highlights

1.25 Shop: Ideal World

Wednesday 7 July 2021

BBC1

6.00pm News and Weather

6.30 Local News and Weather

7.00 The One Show

7.30 EastEnders

7.50 Holby City

8.30 The Bidding Room

9.00 The Repair Shop

10.00 BBC News at Ten

10.25 Local News and Weather

10.35 Crouchy’s Year Late Euros: Live

11.20 Football Euro 2020 Highlights

11.55 Gold Rush: Our Race to Olympic Glory

12.55am MOTD: UEFA Euro 2020 Replay

ITV

6.00pm Local News and Weather

6.15 Evening News

6.30 Football: Euro 2020 Live - England v Denmark

10.30 News

11.05 Local News

11.20 Chefs’ Burnt Bits

11.50 British Touring Car Championship Highlights

1.05am Shop: Ideal World

3.15 Tour de France Highlights

For full listings and to find out when your favourite shows are on, see our TV Guide.