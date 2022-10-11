Lifetime announces It's a Wonderful Lifetime holiday lineup of movies

Break out the sugar cookies, hot chocolate and fuzzy socks. Lifetime announced its slate of movies for their annual It’s a Wonderful Lifetime event. Beginning November 5, holiday movie enthusiasts can partake in new holiday movies every Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday night throughout the season, featuring heartwarming original holiday movies with some of the biggest names in Hollywood.

Grey’s Anatomy alum Sarah Drew kicks off the celebration on October 27 with the It’s a Wonderful Lifetime Holiday Movie Preview, available on Lifetime VOD.

Some of the stars joining the joyful celebration this holiday season include Drew, Patti LaBelle, Rita Moreno, Jane Seymour, Joe Lando, Jodie Sweetin, Keisha Knight Pulliam, Tim Reid, Rodrigo Massa, Ariana Ron Pedrique, Mario Lopez, Justin Bruening, Luke James, Naturi Naughton, Brooke Elliott, Mario Cantone, Kelsey Grammer and more.

While there’s enough star power onscreen to keep the Rockefeller Center tree powered up all season, there are some shining stars behind the scenes as well. Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony winner Whoopi Goldberg serves as an executive producer on A New Orleans Noel featuring Keisha Knight Pulliam as Grace, an architect hired to work on the house of New Orleans praline icon Loretta Brown (Patti LaBelle) with her college friend Anthony (Brad James) over the holidays. Additionally, seven-time Grammy Award winner Toni Braxton is one of the executive producers on A Christmas Spark.

Like most holiday movies, Lifetime’s lineup is full of lighthearted fare that guarantees happy endings and lots of smiles. With so many titles to choose from, you'll find something for the whole family to enjoy. From bakers to businessmen, teachers to travelers and families and fashion designers, there’s nothing like the holiday season to bring people together.

In addition to all of the new movies on Lifetime, 40 of the most popular holiday movies from their vast library are available on the Lifetime app and Lifetime VOD beginning November 5, and they will be streaming commercial free on the Lifetime Movie Club starting November 4.

All of the movies featured during the It’s a Wonderful Lifetime celebration premiere at 8 pm ET/PT beginning November 5 with Jodie Sweetin’s Merry Swissmas. The celebration lasts all the way through the December 18 premiere of Wrapped Up in Love.