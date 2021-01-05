'Locked Down' trailer: Anne Hathaway and Chiwetel Ejiofor are all of us

Being stuck in lockdown in the era of COVID-19 is tough enough. But in Locked Down on HBO Max, Anne Hathaway and Chiwetel Ejiofor take things to a new level.

It's a train wreck from the start. First they're locked down. Then they're breaking up. Then he's furloughed. And she's firing people. It's video calls and wine and more wine and ultimately stealing a diamond worth £3 million.

Here's the full take from HBO Max:

Just as they decide to separate, Linda (Anne Hathaway) and Paxton (Chiwetel Ejiofor) find life has other plans when they are stuck at home in a mandatory lockdown. Co-habitation is proving to be a challenge, but fueled by poetry and copious amounts of wine, it will bring them closer together in the most surprising way.

Locked Down also stars Stephen Merchant, Mindy Kaling, Lucy Boynton, Dulé Hill, Jazmyn Simon, Ben Stiller and Ben Kingsley.

Locked Down premieres on HBO Max on Jan. 14.

