Loki will meet the Simpsons in new Disney Plus short

Tom Hiddleston’s Loki has been traversing all over the sacred timeline in the Disney Plus series Loki, meeting up with variants of himself and just causing all kinds of mischief, as he is wont to do. But apparently one Loki variant is heading to Springfield, where he will encounter the Simpsons in a new short film.

Titled The Good, The Bart, and The Loki, this Marvel-themed short from The Simpsons sees Loki banished from Asgard (again) and sent to Springfield. He of course will team up The Simspons’s prince of mischief himself, Bart Simpson, as well as interact with many other popular characters from the long running series.

Hiddleston is voicing Loki in the short, which will play exclusively on Disney Plus starting July 7, which will coincide with the debut of episode five of Loki on the streaming service.

The artwork that Disney released to tease the short film is a parody of the one-sheet for Avengers: Endgame. You have classic Simpsons characters like Lisa as Thor, Ralph as the Hulk, Ned Flanders as Ant-Man, Moe as Vision, Barney as Iron Man, Carl as Nick Fury, Agnes Skinner as Black Widow, Milhouse as Hawkeye and, fittingly, Bart looming over it all in the position Thanos was.

This isn’t the first time that The Simpsons have crossed over with another of Disney’s big brands since the company acquired Fox. The Simpsons previously had the short film Maggie Simpson in The Force Awakens from Its Nap, which is available to watch on Disney Plus, that was a crossover with Star Wars.

Loki is the latest Marvel TV series to premiere on Disney Plus, following WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier that each debuted earlier in 2021. The fact that Disney is looking to continue to capitalize on the success it’s had with these Marvel-based shows with a crossover is no surprise.

