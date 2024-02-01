Lord Sugar reveals why he wants King Charles to appear on The Apprentice special

Lord Alan Sugar has shared his hopes to have King Charles appear in The Apprentice 20th anniversary special.

The Apprentice 2024 will mark the 18th year the show has been on our screens and over nearly two decades, it has seen an endless amount of ambitious candidates compete to win a £250,000 investment from business tycoon Lord Sugar.

The show has proven to create many success stories, with series one winner Tim Campbell MBE now one of Lord Sugar's trusty aides alongside Baroness Karren Brady.

From dessert shops to beauty businesses, Lord Sugar has invested in them all throughout his time on The Apprentice, but what other business could he add to his ever-expanding portfolio this time around?

We have a pharmacist, doctor, yoga teacher and two pie company owners all battling it out to become Lord Sugar's business partner, so he definitely has a diverse choice to pick from this year.

Lord Sugar and this year's candidates. (Image credit: BBC/Naked)

In 2026, it will be 20 years of The Apprentice and Lord Sugar has high hopes to do something special for the show's 20th birthday by inviting a very special royal visitor — King Charles!

Lord Sugar told What To Watch: "What we would like to do and what I would like to do, and of course the decision lies firmly with the BBC, is that we have another series coming up, series 19. Then we need to do something very, very special for the 20th year of The Apprentice. Well, you never know I might invite the King to come along.”

Lord Sugar's right-hand woman Baroness Karren Brady also teased a never-before-seen moment in The Apprentice 2024 as this year's candidates secure the greatest win they've ever seen in the show.

She said to us: "The candidates are a highly qualified bunch, hugely competitive and actually, this year, we'll see the greatest win in terms of value and I'm talking millions that we've ever seen in this process before. So some of them really come shining to the top."

The Apprentice 2024 starts on Thursday, February 1 at 9pm on BBC One.