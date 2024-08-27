Love Is Blind UK fans are ALL saying the same thing after the explosive Reunion episode

Love Is Blind UK has proved to be a huge bit with viewers, with fans praising everything from the 'realistic age groups' to hosts Matt and Emma Willis.

The reunion episode of Love Is Blind UK dropped on Netflix yesterday (Sunday, 26th August) and fans have praised it as one of the best episodes of the series, with viewers commenting on how hosts Matt and Emma Willis 'ask the right questions'.

Love Is Blind UK viewers have taken to X (formerly Twitter) to share how the American show could learn a lot from the UK version.

Journalist Poorna Bell shared on the social media platform, 'Listen it’s not a competition but #LoveIsBlindUK spanks the arse out of the American version.

'Amazing cast, realistic age group, lols, fame-seeking villain outed, friendships, heartwarming stuff that melted my cold dead heart. The exec producer should be given all the claps.'

The post resonated with followers, with another viewer commenting on the post, 'I’ve so enjoyed it. No influencer types (well, maybe Cat). Grown ups. No geographic distance that makes for extra hard choices.'

While another replied, 'The reunion was so good! It wasn't filled with fluff, but getting down to questions that required answers!'

And a third said, 'Honestly I was so sceptical but it was so good! She [age] appropriate people with real life jobs, no manufactured drama, friendships, relationships, tears, laughter, family, it’s so good.

Meanwhile, another commented after watching the reunion show, 'Love is blind uk exceeded my expectations and it was sooooo much better than the US one.

'Thought the reunion was great and Emma and Matt did a great job of cutting argument and moving past to other relationships and asking the right questions.'

While another wrote, 'The US casting team need to borrow from the UK because none of these men said “Okay body! Look at the material!"'

To which another fan replied, 'Love is blind US is a representation of the American dating pool, so many people in the pods and we come out with 4 couples and only 1 is genuine ahg.'

You can watch the full series of Love Is Blind UK on Netflix now.