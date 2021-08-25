'Love Island' star Toby Aromolaran tipped to star in this year's 'Dancing on Ice'

Will Toby Aromolaran be getting his skates on for Dancing on Ice?

Toby Aromolaran has been tipped to join Dancing on Ice, following his appearance on this year's Love Island. Despite the fact he and Chloe Burrows came second place, losing to the 2021 winners Millie Court and Liam Reardon, the latest rumours suggest he could be taking to the ice this year.

The latest odds from betting shop Ladbrokes says there is a 3/1 chance that Toby will join the star-studded Dancing on Ice lineup, which is presented by Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield.

In fact, bookmaker Alex Apati told The Mirror: "Toby wouldn't be the first Islander to swap the villa for a stint on the ice, and the latest odds suggest there's every chance he follows in the footsteps of Wes Nelson and Maura Higgins next series."

Toby and Chloe quickly became fan favourites, with many people noting their meme-worthy moments on social media, and on Monday night's big episode he finally asked her to be his girlfriend which was a big moment for fans.

Second place goes to Chloe and Toby! #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/ZwpMfTGXD3August 23, 2021 See more

Toby is a 22-year-old semi-pro footballer, so his athleticism might be another reason for him to compete on the show, where celebrities undertake gruelling physical challenges to perfect their technique on the ice. But for now this is simply speculation, so we'll have to wait and see who's starring in Dancing on Ice this year.

The most recent Dancing on Ice winner was Capital FM presenter Sonny Jay, who was partnered with professional Angela Egan. He competed against the likes of Myleene Klass, Denise van Outen, Rebekah Vardy and Coronation Street star Faye Brookes who was runner up.

Other winners have included actor Joe Swash, ballroom dancer James Jordan, singer and Reality TV star Jake Quickenden and Olympic gymnast Beth Tweddle.

While the Dancing On Ice 2021 line-up is yet to be announced, the full Strictly Come Dancing line-up is now available if you're keen to get your dancing fix, with the series expected to return next month.