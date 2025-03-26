Loved Den of Thieves 2 on Netflix? I highly recommend you try this Oscar-winning heist movie next

By published

Robert Redford and Paul Newman are their own crime duo in the Best Picture-winning The Sting.

Robert Redford in The Sting
Robert Redford in The Sting (Image credit: Universal/Cinematic/Alamy Stock Photo)

Ever since Den of Thieves 2: Pantera landed on Netflix on March 20, the Gerard Butler heist movie has been a big hit on the streamer. It was the most-watched movie on Netflix in the US for the week of March 17-23 and the third most-watched movie globally, even though it’s not available in all markets like the top two movies globally, The Electric State and The Twister: Caught in the Storm.

Long story short, after earning solid reviews and being among the early box office winners among 2025 new movies, Den of Thieves 2 is a movie that viewers are really enjoying watching. But if Den of Thieves 2 has you amped up and wanting to watch another heist movie, Netflix has a great option to add to your queue — a Best Picture-winning movie no less.

1973’s The Sting, starring Robert Redford and Paul Newman, is streaming on Netflix and is a great movie to watch after Den of Thieves 2: Pantera. Let me explain.

The two things that really work well with Den of Thieves 2 is the relationship between Butler’s Nick and O’Shea Jackson Jr.’s Donnie. The former enemies now allies have a great back and forth in the movie. The other element of Den of Thieves 2 that stands out is its meticulously orchestrated and executed heist. The Sting has both of those elements.

Redford and Newman, having already created an iconic duo a few years prior in Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, reunited in The Sting as professional criminals Henry Gondorff (Newman) and Johnny Hooker (Redford) to pull off a big con. While there may not be the tension that’s present as you question the new alliance between Nick and Donnie, Newman and Redford’s chemistry more than makes up for it.

As for the actual heist, The Sting’s is an elaborate scheme that involves getting a crime boss to place a massive bet that our heroes intend to keep for themselves. It features plenty of twists and turns throughout that are very fun trying to keep up with.

One element that The Sting has that Den of Thieves 2 does not is a clear and satisfying villain, in this case played by Robert Shaw, best known for From Russia with Love and Jaws. His crime boss Lonnergan is dangerous and easily dislikeable, allowing us to root for our heroes beyond just wanting to see them pull off the con. While Den of Thieves 2 has some looming threats, there is no clear or satisfying villain hanging over the story.

The Sting is definitely more of a comedy than Den of Thieves 2, so it may not be an apple to apple comparison, but it’s a great heist movie to watch if you’re still in the mood.

Den of Thieves 2: Pantera and The Sting are currently streaming on Netflix in the US; the movies are both available via digital on-demand in the UK. You can also check out these other classic movies on Netflix right now.

CATEGORIES
Michael Balderston
Michael Balderston

Michael Balderston is a DC-based entertainment and assistant managing editor for What to Watch, who has previously written about the TV and movies with TV Technology, Awards Circuit and regional publications. Spending most of his time watching new movies at the theater or classics on TCM, some of Michael's favorite movies include Casablanca, Moulin Rouge!, Silence of the Lambs, Children of Men, One Flew Over the Cuckoos Nest and Star Wars. On the TV side he enjoys Only Murders in the Building, Yellowstone, The Boys, Game of Thrones and is always up for a Seinfeld rerun. Follow on Letterboxd.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about movies
The Roses text logo

The Roses: release date, cast, plot and everything we know about the Benedict Cumberbatch movie
Jennifer Lawrence and Andrew Barth Feldman in No Hard Feelings

One of the best modern comedies was just added to Netflix — and instantly became one of its top 10 movies
Brandon Claybon as Martin talking in Beyond the Gates

Beyond the Gates spoilers: Martin’s big secret involves his kids’ birth parents?

See more latest
Most Popular
Brandon Claybon as Martin talking in Beyond the Gates
Beyond the Gates spoilers: Martin’s big secret involves his kids’ birth parents?
Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) smiles in The Bold and the Beautiful
The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Brooke leaves town?
John Simm and Richie Campbell as DS Branson in Grace season 5
Grace season 5 gets ITV release date at last... and it's not long to wait
Jason Thompson as Billy concerned in The Young and the Restless
The Young and the Restless spoilers: Aristotle Dumas betrays Billy and leaves him with nothing?
Jennifer Lawrence and Andrew Barth Feldman in No Hard Feelings
One of the best modern comedies was just added to Netflix — and instantly became one of its top 10 movies
Win Win with People&#039;s Postcode Lottery
ITV launches £1,000,000 guaranteed jackpot quiz show — and you can even win from home!
Million Dollar Secret box with a $1 million
Netflix adds its answer to The Traitors — and it has a $1 million prize
Soledad Villamil as Ema, Juan Minujin as Marcos in Caught
Netflix adds unsettling new Harlan Coben thriller that will stay with you for weeks
Emma Kenney, Laurie Metcalf, Lecy Goranson, Ames McNamara, Sara Gilbert, Jar R. Ferguson and John Goodman in The Conners
How to watch The Conners season 7: catch the comedy's final season online or on TV
Seth Rogen in Apple TV Plus&#039; The Studio.
How to watch The Studio: release schedule, streaming sites and free options for the new comedy series
News
Stay updated by following
What to Watch