Loved Den of Thieves 2 on Netflix? I highly recommend you try this Oscar-winning heist movie next

Ever since Den of Thieves 2: Pantera landed on Netflix on March 20, the Gerard Butler heist movie has been a big hit on the streamer. It was the most-watched movie on Netflix in the US for the week of March 17-23 and the third most-watched movie globally, even though it’s not available in all markets like the top two movies globally, The Electric State and The Twister: Caught in the Storm.

Long story short, after earning solid reviews and being among the early box office winners among 2025 new movies, Den of Thieves 2 is a movie that viewers are really enjoying watching. But if Den of Thieves 2 has you amped up and wanting to watch another heist movie, Netflix has a great option to add to your queue — a Best Picture-winning movie no less.

1973’s The Sting, starring Robert Redford and Paul Newman, is streaming on Netflix and is a great movie to watch after Den of Thieves 2: Pantera. Let me explain.

The two things that really work well with Den of Thieves 2 is the relationship between Butler’s Nick and O’Shea Jackson Jr.’s Donnie. The former enemies now allies have a great back and forth in the movie. The other element of Den of Thieves 2 that stands out is its meticulously orchestrated and executed heist. The Sting has both of those elements.

Redford and Newman, having already created an iconic duo a few years prior in Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, reunited in The Sting as professional criminals Henry Gondorff (Newman) and Johnny Hooker (Redford) to pull off a big con. While there may not be the tension that’s present as you question the new alliance between Nick and Donnie, Newman and Redford’s chemistry more than makes up for it.

As for the actual heist, The Sting’s is an elaborate scheme that involves getting a crime boss to place a massive bet that our heroes intend to keep for themselves. It features plenty of twists and turns throughout that are very fun trying to keep up with.

One element that The Sting has that Den of Thieves 2 does not is a clear and satisfying villain, in this case played by Robert Shaw, best known for From Russia with Love and Jaws. His crime boss Lonnergan is dangerous and easily dislikeable, allowing us to root for our heroes beyond just wanting to see them pull off the con. While Den of Thieves 2 has some looming threats, there is no clear or satisfying villain hanging over the story.

The Sting is definitely more of a comedy than Den of Thieves 2, so it may not be an apple to apple comparison, but it’s a great heist movie to watch if you’re still in the mood.

Den of Thieves 2: Pantera and The Sting are currently streaming on Netflix in the US; the movies are both available via digital on-demand in the UK. You can also check out these other classic movies on Netflix right now.