Lupin Part 2 is coming this Summer

Lupin, Netflix's French crime thriller, will finally continue this summer.

Netflix first premiered Lupin on its streaming service with five episodes on January 8, 2021. Today, Netflix announced when we can expect to see more from Assane Diop, but it’s neither a precise release date — nor is it very soon.

Five more episodes are on their way in “Summer 2021.” The five new episodes complete the first, 10-episode season and will be directed by Ludovic Bernard (The Climb) and Hugo Gélin (Love at second sight).

Lupin was only added to Netflix in January , but it’s already performing hugely well. It has been Number 1 in the Netflix Top 10 in over 10 different countries and has been popular with critics across the board. It was the first-ever French series into the US’s Top 10.

There’s currently no trailer available for Lupin part 2, but once it is released we’ll be sure to post about it!

They also announced the second part on twitter earlier today:

Lupin Part 2... this summer! pic.twitter.com/bgWujbrtZ1January 28, 2021

If you’re unfamiliar with Netflix’s Lupin, it’s a brand-new French thriller which follows Omar Sy as professional thief Assane Diop, the only son of an immigrant from Senegal who came to France seeking a better life for his son.

It’s a modern adaptation of Maurice Leblanc’s classic crime novels which followed the suave gentleman thief and master of disguise, Arsène Lupin.

The synopsis from Netflix is:

As a teenager, Assane Diop's life was turned upside down when his father died after being accused of a crime he didn’t commit. 25 years later, Assane will use "Arsène Lupin, Gentleman Burglar" as his inspiration to avenge his father.

Lupin is produced by French studio Gaumount. Gaumont was founded in 1895, making it the oldest film company in the world. They’re behind a lot of award-winning shows around the world, including Narcos and F is for Family on Netflix