Mamma Mia: I Have A Dream fans are ALL saying the same thing
Mamma Mia: I Have A Dream viewers think that one singing group is way below par
Mamma Mia: I Have A Dream viewers are all saying the same thing about the male contestants' performances on the show.
Last night, we saw the third instalment of Mamma Mia: I Have A Dream, in which singing hopeful Darcy was sent home.
But while viewers of the ITV show felt that sending Darcy home wasn't the right decision, many have commented that they feel that the standard of the male singers has been disappointing across the board.
'Considering there would have been UK preliminary rounds before the live TV show, I'm amazed any of these guys got through. The girls are soooo much better!' wrote one fan on Twitter.
While another said, 'Catching up on #MammaMiaDream and I have to say that the Sophies are way better singers than the Skys.'
While another said, 'The intense fear I feel watching the Skys over the Sophie’s is insane!! I am worried for them all when they come on. Last week I was able to just sit back and expect a good performance from each of the girls.'
While others commented that Sky's part is so much smaller than Sophie's in the show anyway, writing, 'It’s weird they’re casting for both Sophie and Sky on this show when she’s one of the leads of the whole show and he only sings lead on one song.'
And another wrote, 'To be fair Sky from the movie couldn’t sing a note either so these boys might be ok.'
And aother wrote, 'At this point, I'd give the role of Sky to Charles the blond dancer.'
While another pointed out, 'Bless #MammaMiaDream for devoting a whole episode to the boys when Sky is such a minor character.'
Who are your favourite singers for the parts of Sky and Sophie?
Mamma Mia: I Have a Dream continues on Sunday, November 12th at 6 pm on ITV1.
