The holidays officially arrive on Dec. 4, Apple and Mariah Carey announced today. If you've already decorated — never mind that it's not even Thanksgiving yet — go ahead and take that stuff down.

We don't make the rules. It is what it is.

Actually what it is is that Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special will debut worldwide Dec. 4 on Apple TV+.

Carey, of course, is the voice of Christmas thanks to any number of songs that are impossible to escape this time of year. And now she's bringing her talents to Apple TV+. (Which, by the way, also is the next exclusive home to all things Charlie Brown.)

Here's the gist of this special for those who actually care about the plot:

Faced with a holiday cheer crisis, the North Pole knows there's only one person who can save the day: Santa’s great friend, Mariah Carey. Combining musical performances, dynamic dancing and groundbreaking animation, the undisputed Queen of Christmas jumps into action to create a holiday spectacular to make the whole world merry.

Along with Carey comes a pretty long line of guest stars, including Tiffany Haddish, Billy Eichner, Ariana Grande, Jennifeapple tvr Hudson, Snoop Dogg, Jermaine Dupri, Misty Copeland and Mykal-Michelle Harris.

But, wait, there's more. Carey on Dec. 7 will join Zane Lowe on Apple Music for a series of interviews in which she'll go over her favorite playlists of holiday music, and also talk about her recent memoir, "The Meaning of Mariah Carey."

Nope, not done yet — on Dec. 25, Carey will be on the new Apple Music radio station Apple Music Hits for a six-hour special.

So strap in. It's all Mariah Carey, all the time.

Apple TV+ runs $4.99 a month and is available in more than 100 countries and regions. (You'll get a free year's subscription if you buy a new iPhone or iPad, Mac or iPod touch.) You can watch it on Apple devices, of course, as well as Amazon Fire TV and Roku, PlayStation and Xbox, and on select smart TVs.