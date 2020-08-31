'Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special' will premiere this holiday season on Apple TV Plus

It's just not Christmas without hearing Mariah Carey. (I don't make the rules — that's just the way it is.) This year, however, things are going to be a little different. Apple today announced that it'll have Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special as an exclusive on Apple TV+.

The special will premiere on the 25th anniversary of the iconic hit "All I Want For Christmas Is You" and will feature a number of guest appearances "in a magical holiday journey to enliven the Christmas spirit around the world."

The special is being executive produced by Carey, Ian Stewart, Raj Kapoor and Ashley Edens for the Done + Dusted production company, which also handled The Disney Family Singalong, John Legend's A Legendary Christmas with John and Chrissy, The Little Mermaid Live, Dear Class of 2020, and the London Olympics opening and closing ceremonies.

Apple didn't say exactly when Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special will premiere, but suffice to say it'll be before Christmas. It did, however, say that it'll be available globally.

Apple TV+ is the streaming service from Apple that's available on most every major streaming service (Android TV is the big one that's missing) and features a slew of original content produced for the tech company. Subscriptions run $4.99 a month but also are given for free when you buy new Apple hardware.