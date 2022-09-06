Married at First Sight fans slam Kwame's bizarre response to honeymoon question

Married at First Sight UK 2022 viewers were baffled by Kwame's unexpected admission.

Married at First Sight UK 2022 viewers were less than impressed by Kwame's odd response to a question that was asked by his new bride's mum during last night’s episode (Monday, September 5).

The show’s very first lesbian couple, Zoe and Jenna got married in last night’s Married at First Sight UK 2022 instalment along with Kwame and Kasia.

Kwame admitted that he was looking for a "unicorn" as he explained his long list of desires that he wanted in a woman.

After the couple wed, they went on to celebrate at the wedding dinner where things took a rather awkward turn when Kwame got acquainted with his mother-in-law Aisha and had an unusual response to her question regarding their honeymoon.

“Are you looking forward to the honeymoon?” she asked.

“Big time. First and foremost, I need a holiday. Last place I was out was January. I was in Ghana and then I came back and then I had this networking event. I got a talk show. I do a podcast with those two brothers there,” he replied.

Kasia got married to Kwame in last night's episode. (Image credit: Matt Monfredi / Channel 4)

The wedding party were stunned by his response, before a confused Aisha said: “I want to talk about you and Kasia on the honeymoon.”

“Are you looking forward to spending time with Kasia, not yourself?” Kasia’s sister chimed in.

“Yeah, of course, man. No, it’s not about me on my own,” he said.

“It sounds like it,” she quipped.

The guests all gave each other an odd look, before Aisha said: “Because I asked you if you were looking forward to going on honeymoon and you started talking about business so I just wondered.”

“The reason I was saying that was because I’m trying to say, a part of it is I want a holiday. I want to get away,” he responded.

Now, fans reckon that Kwame is only on the show for a holiday and to advertise his podcast, rather than to actually find love…

Kwame is just here for a holiday 🙄#MAFSUKSeptember 5, 2022 See more

Kwame is really only here for a free holiday and promo 😭 #MAFSUKSeptember 5, 2022 See more

Wait so kwame is here for a free holiday. #MAFSUKSeptember 5, 2022 See more

Kwame said with his whole chest he just basically wants the holiday 😂😂😂😂 he is tooo rude #mafsukSeptember 5, 2022 See more

Kwame went on the show for the free holiday and to promote his podcast 🤣🤣 #mafsukSeptember 5, 2022 See more

