Married at First Sight UK 2022 fans astounded as April ‘cheats’ on honeymoon

Married at First Sight UK 2022 fans were astonished after the cheating claim was revealed.

Married at First Sight UK 2022 viewers were stunned during last night’s episode (Wednesday, August 31) after April kissed someone else while on honeymoon with her new husband George.

The Married at First Sight UK 2022 couple jetted off to Jamaica to celebrate their marriage, but their romance soon hit the rocks after George cried on camera and claimed that April had cheated on him.

The devastating blow happened just after the couple had managed to reconcile when George got annoyed at an overwhelmed April for wanting some space to process everything.

He said: "I woke up this morning numb and cold. Yesterday we ended up having a lovely evening. Then I went away for a short while, I came back and realised there had been an incident.

"I don't know if I feel comfortable doing this. It was heartbreaking and a massive kick in the teeth. She's been intimate with somebody else. I've been cheated on.”

He broke down in tears and later on, April showed up to his hotel room with a bottle of champagne as a peace offering.

As April questioned why he stormed off, she explained that she had kissed another woman in the hot tub as a dare.

She said: "We were all mucking around, playing dares and stuff, having a laugh."

George then asked if she had kissed anyone else, to which she reassured him that: "No, of course not. I'm really sorry it upset you but I didn't even think anything of it. It really was nothing. It wasn't."

They rekindled their relationship, but April was surprised to see him take offence to the ordeal, secretly admitting that: “Most men would be happy.”

Fans were shocked by the unexpected kiss and took to social media to share their astonishment...

