Married at First Sight UK 2022 fans compare Whitney to former contestant after rude behavior

Married at First Sight UK 2022 viewers weren't impressed with Whitney's behaviour to her new husband.

Married at First Sight UK 2022 fans were outraged by Whitney's disrespectful behavior to her new husband, Duka, and were quick to compare her to last year's Married at First Sight UK star Morag.

It was an explosive start to Married at First Sight UK 2022 last night (Monday, August 29), with the experts pairing up their first two couples — Jordan and Chanita and Duka and Whitney.

As Jordan and Chanita took a shine to each other instantly at the altar, it was a very different story for Whitney, whose shocking behavior towards Duka has caused anger from viewers.

Whitney had high expectations in what she wanted from her partner, saying that she wanted him to be muscular and have a full beard with no patches.

The experts paired Whitney with Duka. (Image credit: Matt Monfredi / Channel 4)

However, she was unimpressed when she saw Duka at the altar, harshly remarking that: "I wanted a man who’s a man that’s towering over me, like massive, like a brick house. Compared to a house, maybe he’s a shed."

A positive point though was that she liked his beard and didn't criticise it.

There was an uncomfortable atmosphere as the pair began to read their vows, with Whitney considering running off and not even continuing with the ceremony.

She then made a shocking declaration stating that: "This is the worst thing I’ve ever done in my f**king life."

After having more issues with the vows, it got more uncomfortable when Whitney left the photoshoot, accusing Duka of being a 'showman' for thanking the guests at the wedding, as well as laughing at him and forgetting his name.

Fans compared Whitney to Morag from season 6. (Image credit: Channel 4/E4)

Duka's family were unimpressed by her disrespectful behaviour and after the celebrations came to a close, Duka and Whitney headed to their hotel room where the pair were welcomed to a bed of rose petals in the shape of a heart.

An aloof Whitney quickly brushed the petals onto the floor, clearly unhappy with the gesture.

Fans at home instantly called Whitney "the new Morag" in reference to Morag from the previous season, whose behaviour also sparked controversy after she said: “I didn’t exactly get what I ordered,” when she first met her husband Luke.

She later said that she wanted someone “more man than boy” and throughout the season, the couple had a rollercoaster of a relationship, with Morag even being told off by her own mother because of her behaviour.

Is whitney this years morag? She didnt get what she ordered #MAFSUKAugust 29, 2022 See more

Whitney Is the new morag #mafsukAugust 29, 2022 See more

I don’t think Whitney got what she ordered #MAFSUK pic.twitter.com/NGGzk9uYmcAugust 29, 2022 See more

Whitney’s giving off Morag’s “I didn’t exactly get what I ordered” vibes #MAFSUK #mafsAugust 29, 2022 See more

Whitney is this year's Morag, calling it now!! #MAFSUK #MAFS #MarriedAtFirstSightAugust 29, 2022 See more

Whitney the new morag 🫣 #MAFSUKAugust 29, 2022 See more

Married at First Sight UK 2022 continues on E4 tonight at 9pm — see our TV Guide for full listings.