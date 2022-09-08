Married at First Sight UK 2022 fans predict shock affair between Whitney and Kwame

Married at First Sight UK 2022 fans think there could be an affair on the horizon.

Married at First Sight UK 2022 viewers think that Whitney and Kwame could have a secret affair after an explosive dinner party during last night’s episode (Wednesday, September 7).

Last night’s instalment saw the Married at First Sight UK 2022 couples meet as a group for the first time at a dinner party, where they revealed all the gossip about their marriages and honeymoons.

Although cracks began to show between some of the couples, Whitney didn’t hesitate to voice her feelings about her husband, Duka, whose recent behavior towards him has caused outrage amongst fans.

Whitney made no effort in hiding the fact that she seemed ‘repulsed’ by Duka according to the experts and when Kwame’s wife, Kasia, asked her if she was happy, she wasted no time in voicing her true thoughts.

“I was like, he hasn’t got a beard, he’s really skinny. Obviously, he could have bigger legs, he could be taller. Probably could do with a buzzcut because that would look a lot better on him. I mean, like bigger arms,” Whitney said.

Fans think that Whitney and Kwame might have an affair. (Image credit: Matt Monfredi / Channel 4)

Whitney then told Kasia that she didn’t want to have the ‘class clown’ and that Duka is different off-camera, calling him ‘fake’ in the process.

Later on, Whitney burst into tears after Duka made a speech at the table, where she accused him of being fake to Kasia privately.

As Whitney and April discussed Kwame’s relationship with Kasia, Whitney asked him what his type was, where he replied that he liked sassy women like Rihanna and Beyoncé.

April couldn’t help but stir the pot as she said: “So basically, I’m not being funny, but her?” as she gestured to Whitney.

“Oh, Whitney? Hmm, sort of,” he said.

Although Whitney seemed to sus out Kwame's intentions by slamming his answers to questions regarding his relationship with Kasia, fans now think it’s possible that the pair could potentially have a secret romance…

