Married at First Sight UK 2022 fans predict shock affair between Whitney and Kwame
Married at First Sight UK 2022 fans are speculating a potential affair between Whitney and Kwame.
Married at First Sight UK 2022 viewers think that Whitney and Kwame could have a secret affair after an explosive dinner party during last night’s episode (Wednesday, September 7).
Last night’s instalment saw the Married at First Sight UK 2022 couples meet as a group for the first time at a dinner party, where they revealed all the gossip about their marriages and honeymoons.
Although cracks began to show between some of the couples, Whitney didn’t hesitate to voice her feelings about her husband, Duka, whose recent behavior towards him has caused outrage amongst fans.
Whitney made no effort in hiding the fact that she seemed ‘repulsed’ by Duka according to the experts and when Kwame’s wife, Kasia, asked her if she was happy, she wasted no time in voicing her true thoughts.
“I was like, he hasn’t got a beard, he’s really skinny. Obviously, he could have bigger legs, he could be taller. Probably could do with a buzzcut because that would look a lot better on him. I mean, like bigger arms,” Whitney said.
Whitney then told Kasia that she didn’t want to have the ‘class clown’ and that Duka is different off-camera, calling him ‘fake’ in the process.
Later on, Whitney burst into tears after Duka made a speech at the table, where she accused him of being fake to Kasia privately.
As Whitney and April discussed Kwame’s relationship with Kasia, Whitney asked him what his type was, where he replied that he liked sassy women like Rihanna and Beyoncé.
April couldn’t help but stir the pot as she said: “So basically, I’m not being funny, but her?” as she gestured to Whitney.
“Oh, Whitney? Hmm, sort of,” he said.
Although Whitney seemed to sus out Kwame's intentions by slamming his answers to questions regarding his relationship with Kasia, fans now think it’s possible that the pair could potentially have a secret romance…
So I predict Kwame & Whitney might get it on secretly! #MAFSUKSeptember 8, 2022
I believe Whitney and kwame will cheat with each other or jess goes after kwame #MAFSUKSeptember 7, 2022
Oh so we can guess what happens next Whitney gets with Kwame! #MAFSUKSeptember 7, 2022
I feel like Whitney is about to have an affair with Kwame #MAFSUKSeptember 7, 2022
Whitney and Kwame definitely have an affair #MarriedAtFirstSight #mafsukSeptember 7, 2022
Married at First Sight UK 2022 continues on E4 tonight at 9pm — see our TV Guide for full listings.
Grace is a digital writer with WhatToWatch.com, where she writes series guides for must-watch shows and the latest TV news. She graduated from Anglia Ruskin University in 2020 with a degree in Writing and Film Studies, which only made her love for creative writing, film and TV grow stronger.
You'll usually find her watching the drama unfold in the latest reality series and much-loved soaps (usually with chocolate by her side!). Grace also likes to explore new places with her friends and family and, of course, watch and read about the latest films and TV series.
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.