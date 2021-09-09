‘Married At First Sight UK’ fans are desperate for Ant and Alexis to get together

Ant and Alexis got on incredibly well at the dinner party.

In last night’s episode (Wednesday 8 September) of Married At First Sight UK chaos erupted as the couples met each other for the first time at the dinner party. And it was certainly an explosive and unforgettable dining experience.

Despite Nikita’s fiery tirade at Jordon, which subsequently resulted in her being kicked off the show for being aggressive, viewers were left hopeful for Ant and Alexis to couple up after being jilted by their spouses.

New couples Ant and Nikita and Jordon and Alexis have had a rocky start to their wedding journeys so far, with Nikita having a massive argument with Ant on their honeymoon and Jordon telling Alexis she’s not his usual ‘type.’ It’s safe to say that it’s left the couples feeling rather tense with each other. However, Alexis was still open-minded in moving forward with Jordon.

The episode began with the newlyweds moving in with each other into the same apartment complex, where they got ready to meet the other couples for a dinner party. As Nikita got ready, she said to Ant that, “So I think we should make a pact not to go into too much detail about our personal life. It’ll go smoother if we don’t tell people too much. Can’t trust anyone.” She then went on to say that she didn’t want Ant to go into detail about their arguments.

When Alexis and Jordon arrived at the venue to meet the others, Alexis was almost in tears when she was chatting to the girls about her relationship and then told Megan that she was Jordon’s type.

However, the true mayhem came at the dinner table when Nikita got involved and began grilling Jordon about his relationship with Alexis.

In an attempt to protect her heartbroken friend, Nikita’s behaviour soon spiralled out of control, as she began to get increasingly aggressive and insulted Jordon and even Alexis spoke up and called Nikita out on her inappropriate behaviour.

Nikita stormed off, but the couples didn’t let it ruin their night as they drank and got to know each other better.

Ant and Alexis got on like a house on fire in particular, as they laughed the night away and sipped wine, with even Mel the expert pointing out “This is grade-A flirtation behaviour.” It was as if the pair’s worries had disappeared once they began connecting with each other and fans were delighted to see Alexis happy.

Fans on Twitter are eager for Ant and Alexis to couple up as they watched their flirtatious connection…

YESSSSS ANT AND ALEXIS!!!!! Sorry Bob, but I’m team #AlexAnt #MAFSUKSeptember 9, 2021 See more

Married at First Sight UK continues on E4.