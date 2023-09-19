Married at First Sight UK fans 'cringing' as Arthur confesses his love to bride he's never met

Married at First Sight UK fans were 'cringing' as Arthur dropped the L bomb.

Married at First Sight UK 2023 fans had second hand embarrassment after Arthur dropped the L bomb to bride Laura on their wedding day, despite never meeting her before.

The first episode of the series saw tennis coach Arthur Poremba marry finance manager Laura Vaughan. But as Arthur prepared for the big day, he confessed to his brother that he got his vows from the internet.

As Arthur read out the vows to his brother and best friend, the pair laughed when he finished his speech with "I love you." After asking the obvious question if they thought it was too much, they suggested that he probably shouldn't confess his love to someone he's just met.

This only left us hoping that their words of advice were enough to put him off from saying those three words.

However, when the time came for Arthur to stand at the altar with his wife-to-be Laura, he decided to do the exact opposite and ended his vows with: "You are my happiness, my everything. I love you.”

A stunned Laura laughed at her new husband's revelation, while the room erupted into awkward laughter.

Laura said: "The boy has confessed his love to me and I don't even know his surname."

He then became the talking point once again at the reception when Laura's close friends discovered that Arthur, who moved to England from Poland at 16, had got his vows from the internet.

Her unimpressed pals decided to tell Laura, who shared their anger and snapped: "I will go and Google the rest of our relationship then and see how that works out. I am really furious, I am in shock. It is very disappointing."

However, she put her concerns on the backburner and said she would bring it up during their honeymoon as she didn't want to ruin the day.

Fans were "cringing" at Arthur declaring his love to Laura just minutes after meeting her...

