‘Married At First Sight UK’ fans stunned as Marilyse decides to stay with Franky at vow renewal ceremony

Married At First Sight UK watchers were left shocked at last night’s episode (Wednesday 29 Sept.) when Marilyse made the decision to remain with her husband Franky at the vow renewal ceremony.

In last night’s episode, three couples had to make the ultimate decision whether they would stay with their partners at the vow renewal ceremony until after the programme had ended. But recently, fans have been concerned about Franky’s behaviour towards Marilyse, with some encouraging her to leave the relationship.

Franky has also had the intention to move back to the UK from Dubai to live with Marilyse and her two children, but Marilyse has been worried that this would put more pressure on her and the relationship.

When it was time for their vow renewals, Franky read out his vows in the form of a poem, where he thanked her for sticking by his side and making him complete. At the end of the poem, Franky declared his love for Marilyse.

In her renewal vows, Marilyse said, “Thinking back to when I first met you on our wedding day, I have to admit that it was one of the best days I've ever had. I just knew you were in for a good ride.”

She continued, “I saw you fight through criticism from others because you came across too guarded. But from day one you showed me the real Franky and that's all you cared about. I’m so pleased because you showed everyone just how special you really are.

"I really don't want to hurt you. But we have had a few struggles mid-way which did make me question our relationship. I didn’t know if we were right for each other. But, I do want you to be part of my world, so let’s take each and every day as it comes.

"Thank you for being my husband in this experiment. I couldn’t have gone through this with anyone else other than you.”

Goodbye Dubai! 👋It looks like Franky's moving back to the UK as him and Marilyse choose to remain together. 👩‍❤️‍👨 #MAFSUK pic.twitter.com/bWKl2Lf9ecSeptember 29, 2021 See more

The loved up couple embraced each other after the touching vows were read out, but fans were surprised at Marilyse’s decision and voiced their disbelief on Twitter…

I’m surprised by Marilyse’s decision! #MAFSUK #MarriedAtFirstSightUKSeptember 30, 2021 See more

Marilyse baby noooooo #MAFSUKSeptember 29, 2021 See more

When Marilyse didn't dump Franky at the altar #MAFSUK pic.twitter.com/JQOM4pkiXVSeptember 29, 2021 See more

#MAFSUK marilyse sorry WHATSeptember 29, 2021 See more

Marilyse what are you doing 🤯🤯🤯 #mafsUKSeptember 29, 2021 See more

I thought Marilyse would know better 🥴 #MAFSUKSeptember 29, 2021 See more

Can’t help but think Marilyse has made a BIG mistake 😖 #MarriedAtFirstSightUK #MAFSUKSeptember 29, 2021 See more

NOOOOOOOOO!!!! No Marilyse NOOOOOO!!! #MAFSUKSeptember 29, 2021 See more

