‘Married at First Sight UK’ new final time revealed after E4 airs wrong episode

Married At First Sight UK viewers were left devastated last night as E4 aired the wrong episode, instead of the finale due to technical issues.

Viewers were excited to discover the fate of the remaining couples: Amy and Josh, Adam and Tayah, and Luke and Morag at the final vow renewal ceremony. However, the previous episode was aired instead, leaving fans fuming.

E4 apologised for the mistake on Twitter, saying that they were experiencing “ongoing tech issues.”

We’re aware it’s yesterday’s episode of #MAFSUK playing out this evening and apologise. It’s all down to our ongoing tech issues which we’re working hard on. We’ll update here as soon as we know more and when you’ll be able to see the final episode of MAFS UK.September 30, 2021 See more

Married At First Sight Afters host, which was also meant to air after the Married At First Sight UK finale, AJ Odudu also took to Twitter talking about the technical glitch and reassured fans that both of the shows will be coming soon: “Oi oi! @E4Tweets have had a little (massive) technical glitch so won’t be showing tonight’s #MAFSUK final. But fear not, there’ll be no spoilers on #MAFSAFTERS as that won’t be shown either. Both coming soon.”

Oi oi! @E4Tweets have had a little (massive) technical glitch so won't be showing tonight's #MAFSUK final. But fear not, there'll be no spoilers on #MAFSAFTERS as that won't be shown either. Both coming soon. 💒🤞🏾❤️ pic.twitter.com/XdboEd8RoZSeptember 30, 2021 See more

E4 then made another announcement to confirm that neither of the shows would be airing last night, but were “working to make it available on All 4 and E4 as soon as possible and we'll update as soon as we know more.”

But, fans will be delighted to hear that E4 has confirmed that they will be airing the finale tonight at 9pm (Friday, Oct. 1). In a tweet, they announced, “Okay, here’s the teaser for tonight’s episode (again). The twist is we’re actually going to play it this time.”

Okay, here's the teaser for tonight's episode (again). The twist is we're actually going to play it this time. #MAFSUK - the finale. Y̶e̶s̶t̶e̶r̶d̶a̶y̶ Tonight at 9pm. pic.twitter.com/tSD5XWDU01October 1, 2021 See more

Wednesday’s (Sept. 29) episode saw couples Matt and Dan and Marilyse and Franky all decide to remain in their relationships after the experiment. However, we are still yet to find out the future of Amy and Josh’s relationship, after they’ve had a rollercoaster of emotions throughout, with Amy even considering to leave the marriage at one point during one of the commitment ceremonies. But, their relationships seems to have grown stronger.

We will also find out what's in store for the future of other couples Luke and Morag, who have also been having issues, and dream couple Adam and Tayah.



Married at First Sight UK continues on E4 tonight at 9pm — see our TV Guide for full listings.