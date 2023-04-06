Masked Singer US fans 'unmask' Mantis as huge TV legend

The Masked Singer US fans think Mantis is a famous actor and comedian.

The Masked Singer US fans think that Mantis is legendary actor and comedian Neil Patrick Harris after he made his singing debut last night.

It was WB Movie Night on The Masked Singer US season 9 and Mantis went up against Dandelion and last week’s champion, Doll.

To celebrate 100 years of Warner Bros. movies and their songs, Mantis sang 'Old Time Rock and Roll' by Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band from Risky Business.

In the end, Doll was eliminated from the competition after the Battle Royale, with their identity being revealed as Twisted Sister's Dee Snider.

Dandelion was declared the winner and Mantis was saved at the last minute by the Ding Dong Keep It On Bell, allowing him to stay on in the competition — but fans believe that they've already worked out Mantis' identity after his first performance.

Could Neil Patrick Harris be in the bug disguise? (Image credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

One of the first clues that was given to help The Masked Singer US sleuths work out the bug's identity was: "Representing a legend was key to my success, and it was an honor to do so."

His voiceover clue package also teased how he almost won an Emmy for his comedy work and is a published author, although he's not known for being a singer.

Mantis revealed: "In a world, where celebrities dress up in elaborate costumes and sing their hearts out, one gentle mantis is answering the call. ‘I’m in!’ And is ready to show you a new side of himself. Flying onto the Masked Singer stage comes a performer known for his brooding persona. And he’s ready to show you he’s real freaking good at comedy. He’s almost won an Emmy for it.

"You may not know the Mantis as a singer, but he’s a published author. He’s done Shakespeare and now he wants to let loose and dance with the wolves. Music has followed Mantis his whole career, from Broadway to the silver screen. So, get ready for some insect insanity. Because this bug is coming to the stage. Right now."

Focusing on the Emmy's part of the clue, Neil Patrick Harris earned four consecutive Primetime Emmy nominations for his famous role of Barney Stinson in the hit comedy sitcom How I Met Your Mother.

Neil Patrick Harris in It's A Sin. (Image credit: Channel 4)

The accomplished stage and screen actor is also a published author, writing an autobiography and a children's book series titled The Magic Misfits.

And of course the Broadway section of the clue could be hinting at the Gone Girl actor's award-winning stage career on Broadway.

So could Neil Patrick Harris be behind the bug mask? Fans on Twitter certainly think so!

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 pm ET/PT on Fox.