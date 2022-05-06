MasterChef UK fans praise 'multi talented' winner after intense final

MasterChef UK 2022 saw a tough final this year, and a winner has finally been crowned!

MasterChef UK has ended for another year, and a new winner has been crowned after weeks of intense foodie challenges.

45 amateur cooks joined the MasterChef UK 2022 line-up, and one by one they were eliminated from the competition until Eddie Scott was eventually named this year's champion, making him the 18th cook to win the show.

Marine pilot Eddie went up against Pookie Tredell and Radha Kaushal-Bolland, where they were tasked with cooking up a three-course meal in just three hours, hoping to impress Gregg Wallace and John Torode for a final time.

Eddie went for a combination of Indian and French cuisine and was inspired by his childhood as he created mouthwatering dishes including a seafood-heavy dish consisting of turbot fish, topped with caviar, tempura oyster and a champagne beurre blanc, where he had been influenced by family holidays to France.

Later, he made a chicken biryani topped with caraway and nigella seed pastry with spiced basmati rice and crispy onions on the side, before moving on to his dessert which was also French-inspired like his starter.

His third course was his version of a St Emilion au Chocolat, a chocolate mousse with a prune purée center, and Gregg Wallace was full of praise by the end telling Eddie: "When I look at you, I can't honestly imagine you doing anything else but cooking, you are a born cook. I can't pay you any better compliment."

It was a tough final, but ultimately Eddie won and was delighted by the news, telling viewers at home: "My whole life I feel has been building up to this moment.

"It's just been the most stressful and the most enjoyable. I feel I've really discovered who I am as a cook. It's the best feeling ever."

MasterChef fans were equally as delighted by Eddie's win, with many taking to Twitter to praise the 'multi-talented' cook for his efforts over the past few weeks, describing his cooking as 'flawless'...

Congratulations to the first Marine Pilot who has won Masterchef, multi talented Eddie from the Humber.🥂 #MasterChefUKMay 6, 2022 See more

G'wan Eddie! Absolutely flawless cooking throughout the whole competition. 🇫🇷 + 🇮🇳 🍽 🤌🏾#MasterChefUKMay 6, 2022 See more

Eddie truly deserved to win. Flawless throughout. #masterchef #masterchefukMay 5, 2022 See more

What a wonderful #MasterChefUK Final. Three hugely talented chefs who all gave their very best. Pookie and Radha were amazing, but Eddie was a deserving winner in the end.🏆 🍾👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 https://t.co/ptnIsvmn9ZMay 6, 2022 See more

So pleased to see Eddie Scott win #MasterChefUK, he comes across as a wonderful person and his food looks just incredible. Bravo.May 5, 2022 See more

Delighted for Eddie. Amazing cook and well deserved champion. All three finalists were worthy of their places. #MasterChefUKMay 5, 2022 See more

Overall fans were very pleased with the final three, but it seems like Eddie was a deserving winner after managing to beat Pookie's innovative cooking and Radha's vegetarian menu which honored her family.

Eddie follows in the footsteps of many great winners, including Tom Rhodes who took the trophy home last year.

MasterChef UK is still available to watch on BBC iPlayer.