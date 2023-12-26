Meet The Manny cast: who's who in the Netflix Mexican rom-com show

Netflix's latest popular comedy series is The Manny, a 10-part Mexican series that was released on Sunday, December 24.

The Manny is a rom-com about a successful businesswoman who just can't juggle her busy career with her messy divorce and stressful children. However when a male nanny comes to take over some of her responsibilities in the latter category, he has a much bigger impact on all of their lives than they suspected.

Since being released on Netflix, The Manny has proven itself a big hit, particularly in America, despite (or perhaps because of) its lack of festivity.

So let's meet the cast of The Manny, to see who stars in the Netflix show.

Sandra Echeverría as Jimena

Jimena is the matriarch of her family, though she's having a tough time with it. Her divorce is dragging on, mainly thanks to the reticence of her soon-to-be-ex-husband, and she's struggling to juggle her busy career with the three children she's left alone to handle.

Well, that is until she finds herself a manny...

Playing Jimena is Sandra Echeverría, a prolific Mexican actress. She's best known for her leading roles in the shows Soñarás and La Usurpadora and the American movie Savages.

Iván Amozurrutia as Gabriel

Gabriel is the man hired to be Jimena's help, but he quickly realizes that his calling is to look after her children... and her as well. However he has personal reasons for taking the job, with his own family to protect too.

Iván Amozurrutia plays Gabriel. This Mexican actor has been in several high-profile TV shows recently including The Five Juanas, High Heat and Fake Profile.

Anthony Giulietti as Leo

Jimena's youngest son is Leo, and that's who Gabriel seems to connect with the most, perhaps due to his vulnerability in the family. However he's possibly the one who can help Jimena improve her life the most.

Anthony Guiletti is only a child actor but he's had a few credits in the last few years. These include a small role in the Hollywood festive thriller Silent Night, a role in At Midnight and a small named role in TV show Vecinos.

Alexander Tavizon as Santiago

Jimena's eldest child is Santiago, and he's possibly her most troublesome too. He's a menace to his sister and the hired help the family gets, assailing them with pranks and attacks... until Gabriel manages to get through to him.

Alexander Tavizon is a young actor who's had small roles in several recent projects including Mi Querida Herencia and the movie Emma. His biggest role is as a recurring character in almost all episodes of the romance TV show Doña Flor y sus dos maridos.

Cassandra Iturralde as Sofia

The middle child in Jimena's family is Sofia, the only daughter. Sofia is the child that Gabriel may have the hardest time winning over, as she's the one who's most regretful of her parents' imminent divorce.

Cassandra Iturralde is no stranger to Netflix Originals thanks to her role as Mariana in the fantasy adventure Diablero. She's also been a recurring character in the TV show Los elegidos and Natural Born Narco.