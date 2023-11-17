Meghan Markle reveals theory on why Suits has gone 'wild' this year

Meghan Markle has voiced her theory as to why her old USA Network legal drama, Suits, has become such a big streaming hit this year.

Markle was one of many guests who attended Variety's Power of Women event on Thursday, November 16. There, Variety's Angelique Jackson revealed the show has now crossed 45 billion minutes streamed on Netflix and Peacock combined, a number Meghan called "wild".

Asked why she thought Suits gained that much momentum in the streaming world, Meghan Markle admitted that she had "no idea" what might have led to the show's resurgence, but she went on to say that the show's binge-ability must have had a factor in it becoming such a hit all over again.

Markle commented: "I have no idea. It was great to work on, such a great cast and crew, we had a really fun time, I was on it for seven seasons, so, quite a bit, but it's just hard to find a show you can binge-watch that many episodes of these days, so that could have something to do with it, but good shows are everlasting."

Suits originally aired for nine seasons between 2011 and 2019. The series revolved around Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams), a college dropout who managed to land a job at Pearson Hardman, an elite legal firm.

Although he'd never actually attended law school himself, Mike did have a great working knowledge. That's because he used his photographic memory to land top scores on the LSAT on multiple occasions whilst taking it as an illegal proxy for other students.

One fateful day, he ran (literally) into an interview with Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht) and began working as his associate. Together, the pair work to close cases, all while trying to keep Mike's secret from their clients Mike's secret from their clients and fellow

Markle was part of Suits for seven seasons but left the series in 2018. She played Rachel Zane, an ambitious and talented paralegal at the same firm who became Mike's love interest.

Suits is available to stream on Netflix and Peacock. For more shows to enjoy, check out our recommendations for the best Netflix shows you should be streaming right now.