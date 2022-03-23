Miles Teller takes on the making of The Godfather in The Offer trailer

Movie fans all know what The Godfather became, as it is widely considered one of the greatest movies ever made, but with The Offer fans will get to see all the obstacles the classic had to overcome on its way to the big screen. The official trailer for The Offer, just released by Paramount Plus, gives a glimpse into some of those challenges.

The Offer is a brand new limited series that will premiere exclusively on Paramount Plus on April 28 and is based on the never-before-seen experiences of producer Albert S. Ruddy on making The Godfather. Miles Teller (Whiplash, Top Gun: Maverick) is playing Ruddy, who as the trailer shows almost stumbled into producing The Godfather, lying about having read Mario Puzzo’s book when offered the job.

See some of the other things that were put in Ruddy’s way when it came to making The Godfather, like having to fight for Al Pacino and Marlon Brando to play their now iconic roles and facing a very real threat from known gangsters who didn’t want their way of life depicted on the big screen. Watch the trailer directly below:

In addition to Teller, The Offer stars Juno Temple (Ted Lasso) as Bettye McCartt, Matthew Goode (Discovery of Witches) as Robert Evans, Dan Fogler (Fantastic Beasts) as Francis Ford Coppola, Giovanni Ribisi (Sneaky Pete) as Joe Colombo, Burn Gorman (The Expanse) as Charles Bludhorn, Colin Hanks (Jumanji: The Next Level) as Barry Lapidus and Patrick Gallo (The Irishman) as Mario Puzo. The series was created by Michael Tonkin (Escape at Dannemora, The Player) and written/executive produced by Nikki Toscano (Hunters).

When The Offer debuts on Paramount Plus on April 28, it will do so with the first three episodes. After that the remaining seven episodes of the 10-episode limited series will be available to stream one every week on Thursdays.

This series is just another example of how Hollywood is celebrating the landmark 50th anniversary of The Godfather. Already the movie was re-released into movie theaters, a remastered 4K/Blu-ray/DVD is being released and countless articles about the movie have been penned — including we at What to Watch making our case for which is the better movie, The Godfather or The Godfather Part II.

For anyone who wants to watch The Offer when it debuts, they will need a Paramount Plus subscription. As of right now Paramount Plus is only available in the US, Canada, Latin America, the Nordics and Australia, but the streaming service will be made available in the UK and European countries later in 2022.