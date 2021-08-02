‘Money Heist: Part 5’ trailer: Get ready for the last dance

Watching the Money Heist: Part 5 trailer, it looks like we’re going to be getting a final season of the crime series that is as big and jam-packed as any movie. In fact, the final season is so big that it has to be broken up in two, and this trailer is just for Money Heist: Part 5 Vol. 1.

Money Heist, which is a Spanish-made TV series (original title La Casa de Papel), is about a group of thieves brought together to try and pull off the biggest robbery in Spanish history — 2.4 billion euros from the Royal Mint of Spain. However, things quickly unravel as they face pressure from law enforcement as well as internal issues.

As the trailer shows, this includes the Professor, the mastermind behind the job, being taken hostage and the army descending upon the team. As said in the trailer, they have no plan and no hope, but they’re going to go out swinging.

One thing to note before watching the trailer. Because Money Heist has become an international sensation, not all of the fans speak Spanish. So the trailer that was released for Netflix, at least for U.S. audiences, features some so-so English dubbing. When Money Heist: Part 5 Vol. 1 debuts on Netflix, viewers will have the option to watch it dubbed in English, its original Spanish or a few other languages as well.

Watch the trailer for Money Heist: Part 5 Vol. 1 below.

Money Heist: Part 5 Vol. 2 will hit Netflix on Dec. 3.

The show stars Álvaro Morte, Úrsula Corberó, Itziar Ituño, Miguel Herrán, Jaime Lorente, Esther Acebo, Enrique Arce, Darko Peric, Pedro Alonso and new additions like Miguel Ángel Silvestre and Patrick Criado. Money Heist was created by Alex Pina, who also was behind White Lines and Sky Rojo on Netflix.

Netflix has had some success with international shows becoming hits across its platform of more than 200 million subscribers. A recent example is Lupin, which is slated to return for a third season, most likely sometime in 2022.