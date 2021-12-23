Mrs Hall reveals new look in 'All Creatures Great and Small' Christmas special

Mrs Hall as she normally looks in All Creatures Great and Small.

The All Creatures Great and Small Christmas special trailer has revealed a glimpse of Mrs Hall looking glamorous.

Mrs Hall (played by Anna Madeley) is a fan favorite and is normally seen looking very prim and proper.

However, in the teaser trailer for the festive episode, which will be shown on Channel 5 on Christmas Eve at 9pm (coming to MASTERPIECE on PBS in the US), she’s seen letting her hair down for once.

Mrs Hall lets her hair down in the Christmas episode. (Image credit: Playground Television (UK) Ltd.)

Mrs Hall is seen laying on a festive feast for Tristan, Siegfried and James.

However, the trailer also reveals that James might not actually spend his Christmas with Mrs Hall and co.

James is seen chatting to his now fiancé Helen. The couple got engaged at the end of the last series and are looking forward to their first proper Christmas together.

However, they’ve clearly failed to communicate on where they’re spending Christmas! "I didn't realise you'd be inviting me to Christmas lunch," declares James. "Where did you think we'd be?" replies a confused Helen. "Skeldale House," says James.

Nicholas Ralph, who plays James, tells us: “James assumes they're going to be at Skeldale House and Helen assumes they’ll be with the Aldersons because Jenny [Helen’s sister, played by Imogen Clawson] has done lots of work!”

Rachel Shenton, who plays Helen, adds: “They're concerned about upsetting everybody. It’s about how things will work, not only on Christmas Day, but what their life will look like when they’re married."

We also wonder what’s in store for Mrs Hall in the festive special? Maybe some romance?!

Romance is certainly on Tristan’s mind. We see Tristan sharing a Christmas kiss under the mistletoe (not with Mrs Hall, we should add!).

Meanwhile, Anna Madeley (Mrs Hall) and Samuel West (Siegfried) recently joined James Martin on his ITV show.

The pair were seen enjoying some festive grub on James Martin’s Saturday Morning as they promoted the All Creatures Great and Small Christmas special.

It certainly promises to be a Christmas TV highlight.