'All Creatures Great and Small' Christmas 2021 special
The 'All Creatures' festive special promises to be truly memorable.
The All Creatures Great and Small Christmas 2021 special promises to be a Christmas TV highlight!
Fans have fallen in love with the adventures of James, Tristan, Siegfried and co.
We’ve enjoyed two series and now the All Creatures Great and Small Christmas 2021 special is on its way…
'All Creatures Great and Small' Christmas 2021 special release date
We don’t have a release date yet, although Christmas Eve looks a possible date for it to be shown on Channel 5 in the UK.
However, American fans are likely to have a longer wait as All Creatures season 2 doesn’t start in the US until Jan. 9 on MASTERPIECE on PBS.
What’s the plot?
Contains spoilers if you’ve not watched season 2!
You’ve been warned, now stop reading…
OK, so who doesn’t love a Christmas wedding?! James finally plucked up the courage to ask Helen to marry him at the end of the last series and it seems the wedding will take centre stage in the festive episode.
James will no doubt be rather nervous given Helen’s runaway bride track record! She abandoned her wedding to Hugh at the last minute, might history repeat itself? Let’s hope not! And might there be more romance on the cards at Christmas? It will be interesting to see the next romantic twists and turns for Tristan. And might there also be a romance for Mrs Hall? We love Mrs Hall, she's arguably the best character!
Cast
All the key cast are expected to return. We will again follow the adventures of James (Nicholas Ralph), Tristan Farnon (Callum Woodhouse), his older brother Siegfried Farnon (Samuel West) and Mrs Hall (Anna Madeley). Plus Rachel Shenton returns as Helen.
Is there a trailer?
Not yet!
David is a Senior Digital Content Editor with over 15 years experience in television journalism. He is currently writing about the latest soap spoilers and television news for Whatsontv.
Before working for Whatsontv, David spent many years on TV Times magazine, interviewing some of television's most famous stars including Hollywood actor Kiefer Sutherland, singer Lionel Richie and wildlife legend Sir David Attenborough. David started out as a writer on TV Times before becoming the title's deputy features editor and then features editor. During his time on TV Times, David also helped run the annual TV Times Awards.
Other than watching and writing about telly, David loves playing cricket, going to the cinema, trying to improve his tennis and chasing about after his kids!
