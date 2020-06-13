Napoli-Inter Milan Coppa Italia live stream: How to watch today's semifinal

Source: CordCutters (Image credit: CordCutters)

Half of the stage is set for the Coppa Italia finals. Today decides the other half when Inter Milan heads to Napoli in the second leg of the semifinals. And you can easily watch the Napoli-Inter Milan livestream in the United States, even if you don't have cable.

Today's game is scheduled for 3 p.m. Eastern. Fans in the United States can watch on ESPN+, or on FuboTV via Rai Italia.

The winner of today's game will play Juventus on June 17 in the finals. Juventus advanced with a scoreless draw on Friday against AC Milan, reaching the finals thanks to the aggregate score. (And no thanks to Cristiano Ronaldo missing a penalty. Clearly the 100 days between Friday and the day the teams were originally meant to play took a toll. Plus the whole global pandemic thing.)

Napoli is on the hunt for its third Coppa Italia championship in nine seasons — and it's gotten this far in the tournament with three clean sheets, including its first-leg 1-0 win over Inter. Inter, meanwhile, has only won twice in its last six trips to Naples, along with three losses and a draw.

Inter Milan have been slow starters on the road, wit just one goal in the first half in their past five games. (And those have been two wins, two losses and a draw.) That's important because the score at halftime has been the final score in seven of these teams' last nine head-to-head games.

Nobody is listed as being out for either team, though forward Kevin Malcuit and defender Kostas Manolas are questionable for Napoli.

Watch Inter Milan-Napoli on ESPN Plus

ESPN+ is the dedicated streaming arm of the venerable sports network. It runs $4.99 a month or can be bundled along with Hulu and Disney+ for $12.99 a month.

In addition to all kinds of soccer — including loads of MLS and Premier League games — ESPN+ also is the exclusive home to UFC pay-per-view events. And once sports get going in full again, you'll be able to watch something from just about every league and every level.

ESPN+ also is available on just about any device you've got. So you can watch on your phone while you're on the go, watch at home while you're in front or your TV, or with your computer.

Watch Inter Milan-Napoli on FuboTV

FuboTV quickly made a name for itself as a strong option for live sports. (It's also one of the few ways to watch some live sporting events in upscaled 4K resolution in the United States.) And it's also an option for watching the final game of this year's Coppa Italia.

In addition to a FuboTV subscription — which starts at $54.99 a month — you'll need the Rai Italia add-on, which is another $7.99 a month. (But it's also far more than just Italian soccer and is the sort of thing Italian ex-pats would certainly consider.)