NCIS reruns to the rescue as CBS shakes-up Monday night lineup

NCIS is returning to Monday nights for CBS. No, NCIS season 21 is not premiering yet, as the ongoing actors' strike for a new labor deal continues, but NCIS reruns are going to be a fixture of the CBS Monday Night lineup for at least the next few weeks. However, good news for NCIS fans is bad news for fans of the game show Lotería Loca, which is being removed from the CBS schedule to make room for NCIS.

On Monday, November 6, CBS is going to have a three-hour block of NCIS reruns airing from 8-11 pm ET/PT. For the rest of November, NCIS reruns are going to be a key fixture on Monday nights, with some other shows sprinkled in.

Here is a complete look at the upcoming CBS Monday night schedule:

November 6 8 pm ET/PT: NCIS rerun 9 pm ET/PT: NCIS rerun 10 pm ET/PT: NCIS rerun

November 13 8 pm ET/PT: NCIS rerun 9 pm ET/PT: NCIS rerun 10 pm ET/PT: NCIS rerun

November 20 8 pm ET/PT: NCIS rerun 9 pm ET/PT: Let's Make a Deal Primetime 10 pm ET/PT: NCIS rerun

November 27 8 pm ET/PT: Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer 9 pm ET/PT: Let's Make a Deal Primetime 10 pm ET/PT: NCIS rerun



Before this strike-impacted fall TV season, NCIS had typically aired new episodes on Monday nights, joined for the last two years by its spinoff series NCIS: Hawai'i. The crime drama has been a consistent hit for CBS, so it is no surprise that the network is falling back on the show as it looks to solidify its lineup. The move could also be a way to drum up excitement for the new franchise spinoff, NCIS: Sydney, which is premiering on CBS on Tuesday, November 14.

As for Lotería Loca, the game show's future is up in the air. Hosted by Jaime Camil, the game show was inspired by the traditional Latin Bingo game Lotería. It premiered on October 2 but has not seen massive viewership numbers. CBS said in its official programming advisory that Lotería Loca is going to air a special holiday episode sometime in December and that additional episodes are expected to air at a later date, but no specifics were given.

With the strike not allowing for new episodes of many popular CBS series, the network has often relied on previously aired content to bolster its lineup. That includes airing cable hit Yellowstone season 1 and Yellowstone season 2 on broadcast TV for the first time, as well as bringing the Ghosts UK series to US audiences while CBS's Ghosts season 3 waits to get going.