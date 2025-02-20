Neighbours 'axed' for the second time in huge blow for Aussie soap fans

Neighbours fans will be left reeling by the news the beloved Aussie soap has reportedly been axed for a second time.

The long-running favourite was dropped for the first time after 37 years back in 2022, but it then found a surprising saviour in Amazon. However, The Sun reports that makers Freemantle have failed to reach a deal with Amazon meaning that the soap will stop production in the summer of 2025. This means that the final episodes of Neighbours will air in late 2025.

It could really be the end for Neighbours this time (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

A source told the paper: "Amazon gave Fremantle two years to see if it worked but sadly they just didn’t get the viewers.

"It’s a really sad day especially for the cast and crew who work on the show in Melbourne. This really is the end of Neighbours just as it’s celebrated its 40th birthday."

There’s been no official confirmation of the news and fans must hope that a deal can still be reached. Failing that there’s always hope that another broadcaster can be found. However, it continues to be a difficult landscape for soaps with the BBC in recent years axing both Doctors and Holby City. There are also fears that other soaps could be axed with ratings falling over the years due in part to increased competition from streaming services. The news about Neighbours ironically comes as EastEnders prepares for its live episode as part of its 40th Anniversary celebrations. There's no suggestion EastEnders is being axed.

Neighbours previously "ended" with a massively hyped farewell episode which saw Kylie Minogue, Jason Donavan, Margot Robbie and Guy Pearce all returning.

But if this is really the end of the road for Neighbours it’s hard to imagine the makers will be able to get together such a big name line-up again for another farewell. This may result in the feeling that perhaps Neighbours should have just ended on that magnificent "final" episode.

Still, there's hope for Neighbours fans that it can be saved again and that reports of its demise are premature.