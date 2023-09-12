Neighbours: WHO is getting married as the Aussie soap returns?

Just over a year after airing its "final" episode on Channel 5, Neighbours is back!



The long-running Aussie soap is now available to watch on streaming video service, Amazon Freevee.



NEW episodes of Neighbours will drop Monday to Thursday from 7:00am.



So what's happening with the residents of Ramsay Street as we return to Erinsborough?



Here's a round-up of Neighbours spoilers for the week beginning Monday 18th September:

Some familiar faces gather out at the vineyard for a wedding as Neighbours returns! (Image credit: Amazon Freevee)

Airs Monday 18 September 2023 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.



After a time jump of TWO years, the residents of Ramsay Street are in high spirits as they prepare for a wedding!



But WHO is getting married?



Could it be Paul Robinson (played by Stefan Dennis) and Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou), who decided to give their relationship another go on the "Series Finale" last year?



OR perhaps Jane Harris (Annie Jones) who was previously reunited with her one-time teenage sweetheart, Mike Young (Guy Pearce)?



ALL will be revealed!



Meanwhile, Cara Varga-Murphy (Sara West) and Remi Varga-Murphy (Naomi Rukavina) arrive in Erinsborough with their teenage sons, JJ (Riley Bryant) and Dex (Marley Williams).



But WHY does JJ seem especially interested in the history of Ramsay Street?

ALSO, Susan Kennedy (Jackie Woodburne) has made some big life changes since we last saw her.



But her husband Karl (Alan Fletcher) remains unaware that Susan is hiding a secret from him...

WHAT does Byron discover on Neighbours? (Image credit: Amazon Freevee)

Airs Tuesday 19 September 2023 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.

The wedding celebrations are over.



The happy couple agree to put the troubles of the past behind them and focus on building a future together.



With romance in the air, Mackenzie Hargreaves (Georgie Stone) starts to consider getting back into the dating game.



But WHO has Mackenzie got her sights set on?



And can she really bring herself to move forward after the previous tragic death of her husband, Hendrix Greyson?



Down at Lassiters, Byron Stone (now played by Xavier Molyneux) makes a SHOCK discovery about a certain hotel guest.



Byron's discovery could change everything...

Holly is in trouble at Lassiters on Neighbours. (Image credit: Amazon Freevee)

Airs Wednesday 20 September 2023 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.



The newlyweds struggle to find some time out for their honeymoon, as they struggle to juggle work and married life.



But they are determined to spend some quality time together one way or another.



Karl's daughter, Holly Hoyland (Lucinda Armstrong Hall), fails to take her job at Lassiters seriously and risks getting on the WRONG side of hotel boss, Paul.



But Holly's bad attitude and behaviour later leads her to make an EXPLOSIVE discovery...



Elsewhere in Erinsborough, Sadie Rodwell (Emerald Chan) decides to try and play Cupid between two of her friends.



Will Sadie's matchmaking work?



ALSO, Karl is concerned by the strange behaviour of long-time family friend, Harold Bishop (Ian Smith)...

Susan makes a SHOCK confession on Neighbours... (Image credit: Amazon Freevee)

Airs Thursday 21 September 2023 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.

Karl and Susan's relationship is shaken by a SHOCK admission!



WHAT does Karl find out?



Down at Lassiters, the truth behind the identity of VIP hotel guest, Reece Sinclair (played by ex-The OC star Mischa Barton) causes a panic!



Back on Ramsay Street, Cara and Remi make plans for the future.



But JJ is still preoccupied with something... or someone much closer to home.

Neighbours airs Monday to Thursday at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee

Classic past episodes are also available to stream