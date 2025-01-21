Netflix losing one half of epic sci-fi double feature in coming days

Right now movie fans can enjoy two of the greatest sci-fi movies of this century streaming on Netflix: Denis Villeneuve’s Dune and Dune: Part Two, making one heck of a double feature option. But that is not going to be the case for much longer, as the streamer is losing one-half of the sci-fi epic at the end of January.

2021’s Dune is set to leave Netflix US (it is not streaming on Netflix UK) after January 31, according to Netflix’s page for the movie. Dune: Part Two, which was just added to the streamer on December 31, 2024 (again, just Netflix US), is expected to stay on the streamer for the foreseeable future. So if you want to spend the five-plus hours on Arakkis that both movies deliver, you’ll need to clear your schedule for that amount of time in the coming days.

Dune and Dune: Part Two are adaptations of Frank Herbert’s legendary sci-fi book, which focuses on Paul Atreides, a member of a noble family that oversees the planet Arakkis, where the galaxy’s most vital resource spice is mined. When they are betrayed, Paul, played by Timothée Chalamet, must work with Arakkis’ native people, the Fremen, to enact his revenge. In addition to Chalamet, the movie stars Zendaya, Javier Bardem, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Oscar Isaac, Charlotte Rampling, Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Lea Seydoux and Christopher Walken.

Thought by many to be a near-impossible adaptation (David Lynch’s previous attempt bombed, while other adaptations never got off the ground), Villeneuve proved the doubters wrong. Dune won six Oscars, was nominated for four more (including Best Picture) and is “Certified Fresh” at 83% on Rotten Tomatoes. Dune: Part Two, meanwhile, bested its predecessor’s RT score with a 92% “Certified Fresh” rating and is expected to earn a slew of Oscar nominations itself on January 23.

Speaking personally, I knew very little about Dune before seeing the movies in the last couple of years, but I was quickly hooked. They are epic movies (which hopefully you saw on the big screen, but if not Netflix will do just fine), and while Dune: Part Two is definitely the more action-packed and in my opinion better entry, they are both excellent sci-fi movies that should be considered among the best in the genre, ever.

If you won’t have time to watch Dune on Netflix before it leaves at the end of the month but are interested in watching the two entries as a double feature, the only place you’ll be able to do that after January 31 is on Max (subscription required). For good measure, you can also catch up with the Dune prequel series, Dune: Prophecy, which is now streaming on Max as well.

UK viewers wanting to watch Dune or Dune: Part Two can rent it via digital on-demand.

Besides Dune, be sure to check out our picks for the best Netflix movies available right now.