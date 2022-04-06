Netflix makes a big announcement about The Witcher season 3

The Witcher has officially entered production for the third season. Just a couple of months after The Witcher season 2 finally dropped on Netflix in December 2021, series three has started shooting.

Netflix announced the news over on Twitter, where they shared the above behind-the-scenes photo and tweeted: "Our family is back together again. #TheWitcher Season 3 is officially in production!"

Our family is back together again. #TheWitcher Season 3 is officially in production! pic.twitter.com/rlBl0j3lT1April 4, 2022 See more

Alongside this first on-set photo, Netflix also revealed the plot summary for the upcoming third season, and it reveals what the next leg of Geralt (Henry Cavill), Ciri (Freya Allan) and Yennefer's (Anya Chalotra) will look like now that the trio has learned the full extent of Ciri's powers.

The summary reads: "As monarchs, mages, and beasts of the Continent compete to capture her, Geralt takes Ciri of Cintra into hiding, determined to protect his newly-reunited family against those who threaten to destroy it.

"Entrusted with Ciri's magical training, Yennefer leads them to the protected fortress of Aretuza, where she hopes to discover more about the girl's untapped powers; instead, they discover they've landed in a battlefield of political corruption, dark magic, and treachery. They must fight back, put everything on the line — or risk losing each other forever."

The streaming giant also provided a link over to a press release (opens in new tab) that revealed who would be behind the camera on The Witcher's third season. Stephen Surjik (Reacher, The Umbrella Academy), Gandja Monteiro (Brand New Cherry Flavor, The Chi), Loni Peristere (American Horror Story, A Series of Unfortunate Events) and Bola Ogun (Raising Dion, Lucifer) will be sharing directing duties.

No release date was given, but since the show has just started filming we don't expect to see The Witcher season 3 drop on Netflix anytime soon.

On the bright side, there's plenty more Witcher content in the pipeline; the prequel series The Witcher: Blood Origin is due to air at some point this year, and Witcher boss Lauren Hissrich has also teased what to expect from the next animated movie after Nightmare of the Wolf. If you can't wait for those shows and movies, check out our guide to how to read The Witcher books in order.

There are also plenty of other fantasy shows to look forward to this year, including the Game of Thrones prequel, House of the Dragon and Amazon's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. We've also got a guide to the best fantasy TV shows if you're in need of a new fantasy show to get hooked on.

The first two seasons of The Witcher are available to stream right now on Netflix.