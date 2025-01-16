Netflix shocks UK fans by revealing it's adding smash hit show Yellowstone

Arguably the biggest TV show of recent years is the Kevin Costner-starring neo-Western Yellowstone, which recently wrapped up its fifth (and possibly, though not definitely, final) season. Despite being a Paramount Plus exclusive in most parts of the world (except the US), streaming megagiant Netflix has just surprised everyone by announcing that it's about to offer Yellowstone in the UK.

If you live in the UK, you'll now be able to watch Yellowstone on Netflix from Thursday, January 30. The streamer vaguely refers to "seasons coming" so we don't know if it's the entire run of the show, including the recent season, or just certain seasons.

Yellowstone centers on the family that owns the largest ranch on Montana, called the Yellowstone Ranch, as they face up against various forces try to conspire against them. It's a beloved hit with drama fans, standing at 83% on Rotten Tomatoes, despite the muddy reception of season 5 part 2 which recently wrapped up.

Western veteran Kevin Costner leads the cast as the patriarch of the family and he's joined by Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly and Wes Bently as members of the Dutton family.

Currently, Yellowstone is available to watch on Paramount Plus, which costs the same amount to sign up for as Netflix does. There's no indication that the show will leave Paramount's streaming service, but given Netflix has many more subscribers in the UK it will give a whole new audience a chance to watch it.

This follows Yellowstone being added to Netflix in certain other countries in mid-January including Australia, Latin America and India.

Yellowstone has spawned a few prequels including 1883 and 1923, both of which follow the family and ranch in those respective years, and neither of those seem to be coming to Netflix.

Instead, to watch them, you will have to sign up for Paramount Plus. A subscription starts at £4.99 for the ad-enabled plan and rises to £7.99 to get rid of ads, just like Netflix. There are a few ways to get free trials though, which you can read about in our Paramount Plus deals post.

If you're happy sticking to Netflix, though, you'll likely be overjoyed about the addition of Yellowstone. This is one of the streamer's biggest "gets" in a while and could make for your next binge-watch when it gets added.