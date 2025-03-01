Netflix UK has just got Halo — and success could trigger a third season

Netflix has added Halo in the UK, giving fans hope that the controversially axed show has a future after all.

The TV version of the hit video game, starring Pablo Schreiber as Master Chief, was ditched by Paramount Plus after just two seasons. However, it was reported at the time that a third season could be made by a different broadcaster and the fact that the series has now landed on Netflix in the UK hints that the streamer might be interested in continuing the story.

Could Master Chief return? (Image credit: Adrienn Szabo/Paramount+)

This will of course depend on how Halo peforms on Netflix in the UK — US viewers will still have to head to Paramount Plus to watch it. Paramount Plus isn't the biggest streaming service in the UK and Netflix is certainly giving Halo a much wider potential audience.

Halo the TV series takes the general concept of the popular video game series but expands it. The story takes place in the 26th century amid an epic conflict between humanity and an alien threat known as the Covenant.

Here is the official synopsis for the first series: "Halo will take place in the universe that first came to be in 2001 with the launch of Xbox’s first Halo game. Dramatizing an epic 26th-century conflict between humanity and an alien threat known as the Covenant, Halo the series will weave deeply drawn personal stories with action, adventure and a richly imagined vision of the future."

Halo has a decent 80% Rotten Tomatoes critics score, winning generally good reviews. However, despite two seasons being released on Paramount Plus with much fanfare it didn’t get the audience the makers hoped for.



A Paramount Plus statement said: "Paramount Plus can confirm that Halo will not move forward with a third season on the service. We are extremely proud of this ambitious series and would like to thank our partners at Xbox, 343 Industries and Amblin Television, along with showrunner and executive producer David Wiener, his fellow executive producers, the entire cast led by Pablo Schreiber as Master Chief and the amazing crew for all their outstanding work. We wish everyone the best going forward."

Can Halo be saved? Well if you see Halo sitting on top of the most-watched shows charts in the coming weeks then surely there's hope.

Netflix has saved shows before including the mystery thriller Manifest which got a fourth season, switching from NBC to Netflix. Kiefer Sutherland's Designated Survivor also got a Netflix reprieve, switching from ABC.

Halo has been added to Netflix on Saturday, March 1 in the UK and other regions including Australia and New Zealand. It's available on Paramount Plus in the US.