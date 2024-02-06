Netflix's most-watched show of 2023 is filming season 2

Netflix series The Night Agent is now filming season 2, following the huge success of the first installment which hit the streamer last spring.

It's no surprise that the hit crime series is back for another round, as the BBC reports that as of last December, subscribers spent a whopping 812 million hours watching The Night Agent season 1.

Considering it was up against huge shows such as You, The Diplomat, and Bridgerton season 2, the series did well to stand out among the crowd and reel audiences in from all over the world.

While we don't have loads to go off just yet, Netflix shared a behind-the-scenes photo of lead actor Gabriel Basso with a caption that read "The Night Agent is back in production for season 2!"

A post shared by Netflix UK & Ireland (@netflixuk) A photo posted by on

Since production has only just kicked off, we might need to be patient before we see episodes arriving on the streamer, but we're sure it will be worth the wait!

Speaking in a press release confirming The Night Agent season 2, series creator Shawn Ryan said: “To see the tremendous reaction to the show has been a great joy and is a credit to our cast, our writers, our directors, our crew, and our partners at Sony Pictures Television and Netflix.

"We couldn’t be any prouder or more excited to get cracking on Season 2 to share the further adventures of Night Action with our newfound fans."

The first season of The Night Agent followed Gabriel's character Peter Sutherland, a low-level FBI agent who works in the White House's basement and had found it to be quite a slow job at first, until one phone call changed everything.

Suddenly, Peter goes from being the underdog to being thrown into the center of a conspiracy that reaches the Oval Office. So it was quite the change of pace for the once-bored night agent!

The series also featured The Menu star Hong Chau as the White House Chief of Staff Diane Farr and Luciane Buchanan who played a terrified civilian named Rose Larkin, as well as an on-screen couple who we found to be unintentionally hilarious.

The series creators have not revealed exactly what season 2 will be about, but we last saw Peter leaving on a jet looking at a folder called 'Night Action: Mission Brief' which could hint at a new adventure to come.

The Night Agent season 1 is available to stream on Netflix.