Netflix's new thriller pitting Don Johnson against rising star Aaron Pierre is "Certified Fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes

The classic story of the little man seeking justice against a corrupt cop is getting a fresh take in the new Netflix movie, Rebel Ridge, premiering September 6 on the streamer. The 2024 new movie is helping to usher in the fall and is one I’m excited to stream on the platform. And reviews are backing that up.

Written and directed by Jeremy Saulnier, the story at the heart of the crime thriller is as follows:

"Terry Richmond (Aaron Pierre) enters the town of Shelby Springs on a simple but urgent mission — post bail for his cousin and save him from imminent danger. But when Terry’s life’s savings is unjustly seized by law enforcement, he’s forced to go head to head with local police chief Sandy Burnne (Don Johnson) and his combat-ready officers. Terry finds an unlikely ally in court clerk Summer McBride (AnnaSophia Robb) and the two become ensnared in a deep-rooted conspiracy within the remote township. As the stakes turn deadly, Terry must call upon his mysterious background to break the department’s hold on the community, bring justice to his own family — and protect Summer in the process."

The premise alone is enough to hook me as I enjoy watching David vs Goliath type of conflicts on screen. But when you add in the casting of the movie, I’m doubly excited.

Pierre is becoming a name in Hollywood that moviegoers and TV watchers should start to know. He starred in the critically-acclaimed The Underground Railroad series, and I enjoyed watching the actor portray Malcolm X in Genius: MLK/X. I also look forward to hearing him bring the story of a young Mufasa to life in Mufasa: The Lion King later this year.

As far as Johnson is concerned, while I may not know him from his Emmy-winning work in Miami Vice, he did a great job in the prematurely-cancelled Watchmen and the comedic Book Club movie series. He’s a Hollywood vet, and judging by trailer, packs quite the punch in Rebel Ridge.

In terms of the reviews, Rebel Ridge is already wowing critics, as evidenced by its Rotten Tomatoes score of 97% as of publication. Mark Kennedy of The Associated Press calls the movie "a triumph of small-budget, naturalistic filmmaking." William Bibbiani of The Wrap states, "Rebel Ridge is a masterpiece of conflict and tension, a crime thriller that begins with a tiny act and gradually builds momentum, never taking an obvious path, until it finally reaches a natural, but gigantic conclusion."

So will you be watching Rebel Ridge this weekend?

Rebel Ridge is now available on Netflix.