5 documentaries about Malcolm X you can watch right now

If you've been enjoying National Geographic's Genius: MLK/X, then you may find yourself captivated by the many stories shared about Malcolm X that are not often shown in movie and television portrayals of the civil rights legend. You may even be pressed to learn more about his life from a perspective not dramatized or fictionalized. If so, we've got you covered.

Below we've compiled a list of five documentaries about Malcolm X that are worth watching if you want to take a deeper dive into his life.

By the way, if you haven't been following along with Genius: MLK/X, the series is available to stream on Hulu and Disney Plus in the US (Disney Plus in the UK).

Malcolm X (Prime Video)

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Malcolm X is a documentary that was released in 1972, almost seven years after the leader died. It's narrated by one of the most profound voices in Hollywood, James Earl Jones, and features several sources as they dive into his remarkable, yet shortened, time on earth.

Malcolm X is available to rent, not stream, on Prime Video.

Who Killed Malcolm X? (Netflix)

(Image credit: Netflix)

Who Killed Malcolm X? is probably our favorite documentary on the list. The docuseries not only follows his life, but also dives into his death, helping launch the reinvestigation into his murder. Upon prosecutors looking into the homicide again, Muhammad Aziz and Khalil Islam were exonerated for the murders, a feat long overdue.

Here is a synopsis of the Netflix docuseries:

"Decades after the assassination of African American leader Malcolm X, an activist embarks on a complex mission seeking truth in the name of justice."

Malcolm X: Make It Plain (PBS & YouTube)

(Image credit: PBS)

Malcolm X: Maike It Plain is a documentary created by PBS , although it's not as easy to find on the network's webpage. But no worries, the video is listed on both YouTube and Vimeo . Here is a brief synopsis of the film:

"This in-depth film portrait goes straight to the heart, mind and message of one of the modern era's most complex figures. Actress Alfre Woodard narrates the special.

"This film chronicles Malcolm X's remarkable journey from his birth on May 19, 1925, in Omaha, Nebraska, to his assassination at the Audubon Ballroom in New York City on February 21, 1965. His compelling story is told through the memories of people who had close personal and working relationships with him: prominent figures such as Maya Angelou, Ossie Davis and Alex Haley; Nation of Islam associates, including Wallace D. Muhammad, the son of Elijah Muhammad; and family members, including his wife, Betty Shabazz, and his oldest daughter, Attallah Shabazz. Included is extensive archival footage of Malcolm X, speaking in his own words at meetings and rallies, and in media interviews."

Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali (Netflix)

Malcolm X and Muhammad Ali, Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali (Image credit: Netflix)

Blood Brothers: Malcolm X and Muhammad Ali is a more unique look at the civil rights leader's life as it parallels it with the greatest boxer of all time. Furthermore, the Netflix documentary follows the deep friendship that once existed between the two. Here is the official synopsis of the movie:

"Blood Brothers tells the extraordinary and ultimately tragic story of the friendship between two of the most iconic figures of the 20th century: Muhammad Ali, the greatest boxer of all time, and Malcolm X, the Nation of Islam's — and black America's — most incendiary and charismatic leader.

"This was the unlikeliest of friendships — the brash Olympic Champion who spoke in verse to the amusement of the white press and the ex-con intellectual-turned-revolutionary who railed against the evils of white oppression and dismissed sports as a triviality. But their bond was deep, their friendship real."

I Am Not Your Negro (Peacock, Roku & Tubi)

James Baldwin (Image credit: Magnolia Pictures)

The Oscar-nominated and BAFTA-winning documentary is based on renowned writer James Baldwin's manuscript, Remember This House. It explores race relations and the struggle for civil rights in America through the recollections of not only Malcolm X, but Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Medgar Evers as well.

Here is a synopsis of the documentary:

"Director Raoul Peck envisions the book James Baldwin never finished — a radical narration about race in America, using the writer's original words. He draws upon James Baldwin's notes on the lives and assassinations of Medgar Evers, Malcolm X and Martin Luther King Jr. to explore and bring a fresh and radical perspective to the current racial narrative in America."

The documentary is available on Peacock for subscribers and is free on Roku and Tubi.