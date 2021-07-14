'Never Mind the Buzzcocks' is being rebooted by Sky with Greg Davies as host

Never Mind the Buzzcocks is returning to our screens soon, with comedian and Taskmaster himself Greg Davies following in the footsteps of Mark Lamarr, Simon Amstell and Rhod Gilbert as host.

The music-themed comedy series, which became a cult classic, aired from 1996 to 2015, but was cancelled by the BBC to "create space for new entertainment formats".

But it will be soon making a triumphant return, with a new eight-part season airing on Sky and NOW TV. Production company Talkback will remain behind the new series following its departure from the BBC.

Kate Edmunds, Director of Programmes for Talkback, added: "We’re over the moon that Sky has made the very wise decision to reboot our beloved Buzzcocks. Musicians, stand down, we hear your deafening cries for some long-overdue attention."

Great British Bake Off host Noel Fielding will be reprising his role as team captain and will be joined by This Country star and newcomer to the Buzzcocks panel Daisy May Cooper for the new season.

Daisy May Cooper took to Instagram to share the exciting news with fans, writing: "Guess who's being team captain slagz.... Bring it on @noel_fielding"

A post shared by daisy may cooper (@daisymaycooper) A photo posted by on

In addition to this, comedian Jamali Maddix will be a regular guest on the show but other guests have not yet been confirmed. The previous main Buzzcocks team captains were Sean Hughes, Phil Jupitus, and Bill Bailey.

Sky also weighed in on the return of the much-loved series, citing petitions as a key reason for the revival. In a tweet, they wrote: "In light of the many, many years of Twitter petitions, management has decided it’s probably a good idea to bring back #NeverMindTheBuzzcocks"

A release date hasn't been announced by Sky yet, but we do know there'll be eight episodes to enjoy alongside a Christmas special. We'll be sure to keep you updated with any more information about the upcoming reboot.