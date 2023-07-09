New Coronation Street star Stephanie Davis reveals all about SHOCK affair storyline

Coronation Street is set to have a new arrival soon. Stephanie Davis, a former Hollyoaks star, is joining the cast as newcomer Courtney Vance.

Courtney is the wife of Darren Vance, who's one of Dev Alahan's business clients in Coronation Street. She'll appear on screens later this month (July).

Courtney looks set to shake things up on the cobbles, by instigating a steamy affair with Dev's son Aadi.

So what can we expect from new character Courtney?

"Courtney has got a lot of layers. I think she's very sassy and she has got a lot of confidence. There's a few little references to her mum in some of the scenes, and you can tell she's not had a great life," Stephanie told Digital Spy.

(Image credit: ITV)

Stephanie also revealed how Courtney is just "longing to be loved", saying, "Courtney has met Darren, who's obviously got loads of money and she has probably settled for that to have a good lifestyle.

"But there's no love there. I feel Courtney, in a nutshell, is just longing to be loved."

Stephanie said of the cheating scandal and her attraction towards Aadi, "It happens quite quickly.

"Courtney is definitely attracted to Aadi, but I think a lot of it comes from her relationship with Darren because he's cheated on her multiple times. That obviously affects your self-worth and confidence.

"So a lot of it is Courtney wanting to get one back on her husband. But she also wants someone to love her and Aadi shows that to her, giving her that affection."

She also explained how Courtney is used to "getting what she wants", explaining "She's definitely used to getting what she wants!

"She wanders around with Darren's credit cards in her handbag and she's a bit spoiled. So what Courtney wants, Courtney gets.

"But that's all a bit of bravado. Deep down from playing Courtney, I see her just as a lost little girl."

Will it all come crashing down around Courtney? Tune in to Coronation Street this month to find out more...

Coronation Street airs hour-long episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 pm on ITV — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on ITV Hub.