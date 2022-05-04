New Obi-Wan Kenobi trailer, images arrive to celebrate May the 4th

It’s May the 4th (aka Star Wars Days) and fans have a brand new Obi-Wan Kenobi trailer and images to celebrate. With just about three weeks to go before the six-part limited series is set to arrive on Disney Plus, these are some of the best looks at Ewan McGregor and company in this story that takes place between the events of Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope.

Ten years after the events of Revenge of the Sith, where Obi-Wan Kenobi suffered his greatest defeat — the downfall of his apprentice Anakin Skywalker, who turned into Darth Vader — the Obi-Wan Kenobi series finds the Jedi Master watching over Luke Skywalker on Tatooine. However, the Empire continues its pursuit of former Jedi and are zeroing in on Kenobi.

In addition to McGregor reprising his role as Obi-Wan Kenobi (for which he binged the Star Wars movies as prep), the series stars Moses Ingram, Kumail Nanjiani, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, Benny Safdie and, also reprising their roles from the prequel trilogies, Joel Edgerton as Owen Lars, Bonnie Piesse as Beru Lars and Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader.

The new Obi-Wan Kenobi trailer features clips of Ob-Wan talking to Owen about eventually training Luke and his encounters with the Empire’s Jedi hunters, led by Ingram’s Inquisitor Reva and Friend’s Grand Inquisitor. It’s also amazing to see even just a couple of quick shots of Darth Vader’s iconic costume. Watch the trailer for yourself directly below.

Disney Plus has also released a handful of stills from the trailer and a brand new poster, which has a hooded Obi-Wan taking up most of the poster and, with Kenobi a bit translucent, what looks like Darth Vader standing just about where Obi-Wan’s heart should be — nice symbolism there guys.

Check out all of the new pictures and poster right here

While you can celebrate Star Wars Day by simply watching this new Obi-Wan Kenobi trailer about 1,000 times, you can also stream all of the Star Wars movies (from Episode I to Episode IX and the standalones like Rogue One and Solo) on Disney Plus, as well as other Disney Plus Star Wars original series like The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett. What to Watch has also put together our list of the best Star Wars quotes.

May the 4th be with everyone.