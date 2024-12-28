New on Hulu December 28-January 3: our expert's picks for 8 TV shows and movies coming to Hulu this week

Scrolling for something new to watch on Hulu this week, December 28-January 3? Let me give you a hand with my picks for the best movies, TV shows and more arriving on the streaming service.

The start of the month means that there is a boatload of movies being added to the Hulu library, including some all-time classics and a few newer movies worth checking out. Plus, Hulu is going to be the streaming home of an anticipated new TV show premiering in the early days of 2025.

Check out all of the picks for this week directly below.

Amber Alert (2024)

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

2024 indie thriller arrives on Hulu as of January 1

Many of you may have missed Amber Alert when it was first released in 2024, but the "Fresh" movie (per Rotten Tomatoes) stars Tyler James Williams and Hayden Panettiere as two strangers in a ride-share that find themselves following a car that is described in an amber alert for a missing child.

American Psycho

Christian Bale in American Psycho (Image credit: Universal Pictures/AJ Pics/Alamy Stock Photo)

Hulu has the Christian Bale cult classic starting January 1

Luca Guadanino is reportedly putting his own spin on American Psycho, but he'll have a high bar to clear as the original take on the Bret Easton Ellis novel from Mary Harron and starring Christian Bale as the eccentric killer Patrick Bates is widely seen as a classic. Find out why for yourself this month.

Heat (1995)

Al Pacino in Heat (Image credit: United Archives GmbH/Alamy Stock Photo)

Michael Mann's star-studded crime thriller is ready to rob your attention beginning January 1

One of the most revered crime movies ever made, Heat is an absolute blast. Not just with its incredible bank robbing scenes, but because it was the first time that legendary actors Al Pacino and Robert De Niro shared a scene together. This is a must-watch if you have never seen Heat, especially as we continue to hold out hope that we'll be getting a Heat 2 in the near future.

John Wick trilogy

Keanu Reeves in John Wick: Chapter 2 (Image credit: Lionsgate/Entertainment Pictures/Alamy Stock Photo)

Three of four John Wick movies become available on Hulu January 1

John Wick is coming for Hulu. The first three movies (John Wick, John Wick: Chapter 2, John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum) featuring the unstoppable assassin, memorably portrayed by Keanu Reeves, becomes available for subscribers, making for a nice, action-packed marathon option should you want. Unfortunately, to complete the saga you'll need to go looking for John Wick: Chapter 4 somewhere else.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The King of Comedy (1982)

Robert De Niro in The King of Comedy (Image credit: Moviestore Collection Ltd /Alamy Stock Photo)

Scorsese/De Niro classic is available to play as of January 1

Martin Scorsese and Robert De Niro are one of the most iconic pairings between director and star in Hollywood history, but while most know Taxi Driver, Goodfellas and Casino, The King of Comedy is one of their more underrated entries. De Niro plays an aspiring comic who goes to far to get the attention of his idol, played by Jerry Lewis. Not surprisingly, this classifies as a dark comedy.

Sorry to Bother You (2018)

LaKeith Stanfield in Sorry to Bother You (Image credit: Anapurna/TCD/Prod.DB/Alamy Stock Photo)

LaKeith Stanfield comedy becomes available starting January 1

Sorry to Bother You writer and director Boots Riley is one of a kind, as is quickly evident in his debut feature. LaKeith Stanfield stars as a man struggling to find a footing in the professional world when he learns that he can be more successful if he employs a "white" voice while working as a telemarketer. It only gets crazier from there but it's definitely worth a watch.

The Town (2010)

Jon Hamm and Ben Affleck in The Town (Image credit: Warner Bros./ AJ Pics /Alamy Stock Photo)

Rewatch Ben Affleck's crime thriller January 1

I know Ben Affleck's Argo won Best Picture, but my favorite movie of his is probably still The Town. Pulling triple duty as director, co-writer and star, Affleck is in top form, as is Jeremy Renner in an Oscar-nominated performance. The movie has moments of levity and pure adrenaline, making it an immensely rewatchable entry.

Going Dutch

Denis Leary in Going Dutch (Image credit: Fox)

New Fox series comes to Hulu on-demand as of January 3

We don't have to wait long for one of the first new TV shows on the year, Going Dutch, which premieres on Fox on January 2 and is going to be available to watch on-demand on Hulu January 3. The series stars Denis Leary as a career military officer who after an unfiltered rant is sent to a military base in the Netherlands with no strategic purpose and the mission to get it into shape.