Going Dutch: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Denis Leary comedy

Denis Leary has played a fireman, a detective and a football head coach across various roles in his career, but now he’s a US Army Colonel in the new Fox comedy Going Dutch. The sitcom will be among the first new TV series of 2025.

Going Dutch joins a Fox 2025 lineup that includes scripted series Animal Control season 3, 9-1-1: Lone Star season 5, Rescue: HI-Surf and new series Doc, as well as unscripted shows Hell’s Kitchen, Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test and new seasons of The Floor and The Masked Singer.

To find out more about Fox’s newest series, read on for everything you need to know about Going Dutch.

Going Dutch is not waiting long into the new year to make its debut, premiering on Thursday, January 2, at 9:30 pm ET/PT on Fox. It will share Fox Thursday nights with Hell’s Kitchen and Animal Control season 3.

In order to watch Going Dutch, you will need access to your local Fox station. That can be through a traditional pay-TV provider, a TV antenna or a live TV streaming service (i.e., Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV). If you’ve cut the cord on live TV, Going Dutch episodes should land on Hulu to stream on-demand the day after episodes premiere on Fox.

Going Dutch cast

Denis Leary leads Going Dutch as Colonel Patrick Quinn. Leary is a four-time Emmy nominee, three of his nominations were for his leading role in the show Rescue Me (the other for the HBO TV movie Recount). Among Leary’s other notable credits are The Sandlot, The Thomas Crown Affair, Ice Age and Draft Day. This is not Leary’s first time playing someone in the military, as he also starred in the movie Operation Dumbo Drop.

The Going Dutch cast also includes Taylor Misak (Dave), Danny Pudi (Community), Laci Mosely (The Out-Laws), Hal Cumpston (The Artful Dodger), Joe Morton (Our Kind of People), Catherine Tate (Doctor Who) and Dempsey Byrk (Willow).

Going Dutch plot

Here is the official synopsis for Going Dutch:

“In Going Dutch, the arrogant, loudmouth U.S. Army Colonel Patrick Quinn — after an epically unfiltered rant — is reassigned to the Netherlands, where he is punished with a command position at the least important army base in the world, notable for its Michelin Star-commissary, top-notch bowling alley, lavender-infused laundry and the best (and only) fromagerie in the U.S. Armed Forces. Surrounded by a diverse group of military misfits, the colonel tries to reinstate discipline and professionalism with the help of the base's previous interim leader, who just happens to be his estranged daughter.”

Going Dutch trailer

Watch the official trailer for Going Dutch right here:

Going Dutch Season 1 Official Trailer | FOXTV - YouTube Watch On

Going Dutch behind the scenes

Going Dutch is produced by Leary and written by Joel Church-Cooper, who previously produced the TV shows Minx, Brockmire and Future Man. Church-Cooper also had writing credits on Undateable, Ground Floor and Men at Work.